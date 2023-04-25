Blackbaud To Showcase Product Innovation and Future Roadmap Direction

Product Update Briefings for Blackbaud Kicks Off Today

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today will kick off its Product Update Briefing sessions that will spotlight innovation. Attendees will hear from product experts across the company as they review Blackbaud's six-month plans with a preview of what's being worked on as well as future themes for longer-term development from the product engineering team.

The Blackbaud Product Update Briefings is a semiannual celebration of technology innovation designed to share recent product updates and discover ways Blackbaud's technology is evolving to help customers work more efficiently and empower teams to do more.

"Blackbaud is fully invested in building essential software for the social impact space," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer at Blackbaud. "We've been unleashing potential with purpose for over 40 years. And you'll see in our Product Update Briefings how we are building tools and providing deep insight so customers can push higher, move faster, and go further to accelerate and scale impact."

Product Innovation

Blackbaud's products are built specifically for social impact organizations to help them raise more revenue, manage finances more efficiently, connect across their organizations, deliver grants effectively, create exceptional experiences for their community and more. During the Product Update Briefing sessions, Blackbaud will highlight innovation across its portfolio, including:

Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT ® : Blackbaud will showcase recently released capabilities that leverage the power of machine learning to help organizations optimize online fundraising to bring in more revenue for their missions. Additionally, Blackbaud will preview deep work that's underway to fundamentally transform tools for power users, including re-envisioned query, segmentation and receipting capabilities.

Payment Services: Blackbaud will announce developments to optimize global payment and checkout experiences as well as talk about the global expansion of fee-cover options to help organizations reduce costs and retain more revenue for their missions. Blackbaud's secure, compliant, and reliable payment platform is adding new, popular payment methods, including expanded global availability of PayPal transaction capabilities and the upcoming inclusion of Google Pay as a payment method. The planned expansion of recurring donation payment options will help organizations build thriving sustainer programs.

Blackbaud SKY ® Platform: Blackbaud continues to expand capabilities of the Blackbaud SKY Platform, building in more low-code flexibility and pro-code power tools with the expansion of APIs. The expanded APIs are powering partners to deliver a spectrum of capabilities, ranging from traditional reporting to modern generative AI-backed outreach. Blackbaud will also highlight ways new identity and access capabilities offer more flexibility, convenience and security for account management.

Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®: Blackbaud will share updates on ways it's transforming key Accounts Receivable and Miscellaneous Payments functionality along with updating and improving the API posting experience. Also, improvements that increase efficiency and enhance accountability will be highlighted, including a new Action Hub that gives financial managers a single point of entry to create new records, generate statements and keep an eye on the overall state of their cash position with reminders and clear links to better manage work processes.

"We are committed to delivering a transformed web-based solution for Financial Edge NXT customers continuing throughout this year and next," said Heather Johnson, senior manager, technical product management at Blackbaud. "Our customers have been on this journey of innovation with us for some years, and we appreciate that commitment because we'll never stop improving Financial Edge NXT."

To view the full list of Product Update Briefing sessions and register, go to https://www.blackbaud.com/products/product-update-briefings .

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and $100 billion donated, granted, and invested through its platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud