The Leading Marketplace for NFT eBooks will distribute 10,000 of Aldous Huxley's 1932 Classic to Attendees of Consensus 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Book.io and the Algorand Foundation , the organization focused on growing the ecosystem for the world's most advanced layer-1 blockchain, are teaming up to bring 10,000 eBooks of Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World" to the Algorand blockchain, marking the first time a reader can truly own a digital copy of the 1932 classic.

Book.io to Release “Brave New World” as NFT eBook on Algorand Blockchain (PRNewswire)

A limited supply of 10,000 eBooks will be distributed, via vouchers with free redemption codes to attendees of Consensus 2023 on April 26-28 in Austin, Texas. Each eBook NFT will feature one of 500 covers designed by AI artists, each with varying rarity. Holders will be able to read the book within the Book.io web reader or mobile apps, as well as gift, sell and trade these decentralized books.

"Algorand is a partner who shares our ethos. At Book.io, we believe that books should be unchangeable, immutable, and live forever across borders," said Book.io Co-Founder Ben Illian. "We chose Algorand because of its scalability, minimal transaction fees, and near-zero carbon footprint. We want the whole world to be able to own their digital assets and digital books, making it impossible for central authorities to ban or censor books at their discretion."

Unlike traditional eBook retailers, which only offer users the ability to purchase licenses to view books, Book.io enables readers to truly own the digital books they purchase. Additionally, creators can have greater control over the distribution of their work, as well as direct access to their fanbase of readers. Book.io utilizes a proprietary technology called decentralized encrypted assets (DEAs), which means the digital asset lives entirely on the blockchain, free of any centralized server, and allows only the owner of the asset to view the encrypted media.

"One of the best things about Web3 is that it enables knowledge to come from anywhere and be accessible to anyone," said Staci Warden, CEO at Algorand Foundation. "So, it is only fitting that we support the release of one of the most banned books of all time. We are excited to partner with Book.io to bring a new generation of knowledge-thirsty readers into Web3, using Algorand's secure, decentralized network."

Early investors in Book.io include Venture capital firm BDMI, the wholly owned subsidiary of the media, services and education company Bertelsmann, Ingram Content Group, the world's largest book distributor, and Radical Investments LP, a Mark Cuban Company.

Future mints of books on Algorand will be announced soon.

About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain, its decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous open-source ecosystem. Designed by MIT professor and Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand is uniquely capable of delivering on the promise of a borderless global economy. It achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. Its carbon-neutral platform and unique pure proof-of-stake consensus mechanism solves for the "blockchain trilemma" by achieving both security and scalability on a decentralized protocol, and without a second of downtime since it went live in 2019. For more information, please visit https://algorand.foundation

About Book.io

Book.io is the leading platform for ebooks and digital media in the Web3 era. Their proprietary technology, Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), allows all types of media to live perpetually, protected on the blockchain – a seismic shift for blockchain utility. Book.io is working diligently to build an ebook and audiobook marketplace, a publishing portal for independent authors, and onboard the world's top publishers.

Media Contact

Ditto PR, algorand@dittopr.co

Algorand Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Algorand Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Algorand Foundation