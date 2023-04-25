CARNIVAL JUBILEE CELEBRATES THE SEA AND SHORES WITH TWO NEW ZONES

Unique Sea-Themed Venues Unveiled for Carnival's Next Excel Class Ship

MIAMI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Jubilee, the next new ship in the Excel class, will debut fun, unique and immersive ocean-themed experiences in two new zones: Currents and The Shores, along with guest favorites and, of course, the fleet's third roller coaster at sea when she debuts later this year. To take a look at all of her unique features, click here.

Currents, encompassing Deck 6 and Deck 7, is an awe-inspiring, immersive and transformative space that takes guests below the waves with a playful vibe featuring innovative technology, new and exciting bar and dining venues and live music. When guests step into Currents, they will be transported to mesmerizing underwater worlds, both realistic and fantastical, in a beautiful space that changes from day to night and throughout the cruise. The portals to the sea comprise six huge LED windows which, along with a massive wave-shaped LED ceiling, theatrical show lighting and captivating sound design will create a variety of immersive environments for guests to enjoy as they try new, unique cocktails and flavorful dishes. Venues within Currents include:

Dr.Inks, Ph.D – Eight crafty octopus arms adorn this fun bar, inspired by the cleverest of sea creatures who spends her time philosophizing about life underwater while enjoying a tasty libation. Unique ocean-themed drinks such as color-changing cocktails, jellyfish and layered shots and playful items featuring sea foam, boba pearls and unique garnishes are as visually striking as they are delicious. Dr.Inks' fun and quirky personality is at the center of this experience and comes to life through her musings on the menu and her favorite books, journals and fountain pens on display. Guests will enjoy tasty drinks, live music and great company as they relax and people-watch at this along-the-way bar surrounded by an environment that transports guests to Dr.Inks' underwater home.

The Golden Mermaid – This ultra-stylish lounge is home to a mysterious golden mermaid who swims to the depths of the oceans to find long-lost treasures of ancient civilizations and uncovers secret cocktail recipes. Cocktails inspired by precious gemstones and metals are made with edible glitter, as well as drinks presented in pretty glassware and adorned with graceful garnishes for an elevated experience. The live band on stage will provide a lively backdrop to fun conversation and the comfortable lounge seating is the perfect place to relax with an elegant drink before or after dinner.

Emeril's Bistro 717 – The line's Chief Culinary Officer, renowned chef and restauranteur Emeril Lagasse, is back by popular demand, bringing guest-favorite creole cuisine, an expansive seafood selection and expanded raw bar created in his unique style. Named after Carnival Jubilee's hull number at Meyer Werft in Germany , Emeril's Bistro 717 will serve a rich breakfast with dishes such as shrimp and grits, poached eggs and fixings and sweet beignets. Guests will also enjoy lunch and dinner with seafood creations such as creole boiled shrimp, fresh oysters, stone crab (seasonally) and lobster, as well as authentic Louisiana cuisine featuring Emeril's signature jambalaya, New Orleans-style barbeque shrimp and duck and sausage gumbo. As if all that flavor wasn't enough, guests can enjoy their meal while sitting beneath impressive LED windows and a ceiling array creating a unique underwater dining experience.

Additional venues in Currents include guest favorites Alchemy Bar and Carnival Kitchen.

On Deck 8, The Shores is the place where the ocean meets land, a zone that's inspired by the ways people enjoy the seaside including piers, boardwalks and beaches. An impressive three-deck-high fish school art installation rises from Deck 6 all the way to Deck 8 to bring guests up from the Currents below to the surface.

Guests will stroll along the boardwalk alongside colorful and playful designs, including a fun Ferris wheel- inspired ceiling feature, and casual seating areas, both inside and outside. Guests can enjoy a fresh hot pizza at Coastal Slice or try a tasty sandwich or hot dog at Beach Buns. Marina Bar features fun nautical designs and comfortable lounge seating for enjoying coffee and cocktails inside by the boardwalk or outside by the sea. Rudi's Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano return with indoor and al fresco seating.

The other four zones of Carnival Jubilee will be home to spectacular activities and venues that guests have gotten to love on both Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. From the transformational three-deck-high atrium that guests see when they first board to the fun for all-ages attractions that fill the top deck, the ship will also include these zones that are sure to wow:

Grand Central – The heart of Carnival Jubilee, this awe-inspiring area of the ship spans Deck 6, 7 and 8. During the day, it's a beautiful space for guests to enjoy a drink from the JavaBlue Café, or one of the area's bars as they take in breathtaking ocean views. At night, the zone transforms as movable LED screens and a stage create an innovative entertainment space which allows for truly spectacular performances. Grand Central also connects guests to guest favorites, including Piano Bar 88, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Cloud 9 Fitness Center, Cherry on Top, Bonsai Sushi and Teppanyaki, a variety of shopping venues, as well as the casino and theater.

The Ultimate Playground – BOLT, the Ultimate Sea Coaster, is the centerpiece of the ship's top deck and features all-electric, motorcycle-inspired vehicles that race along the 800-foot-long track, 187 feet above the sea achieving speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. BOLT will soar above other popular attractions designed for fun for all ages, including WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare featuring a mini-golf course, full-court basketball and an exhilarating ropes course.

Summer Landing – Beyond The Shores zone, Summer Landing will continue Deck 8's relaxed vibe and bring together some of Carnival guests' favorites. This area is home to Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, which offers smoked-onboard favorites created by longtime Carnival partner, celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri and an assortment of Carnival's ParchedPig craft beers from the onboard brewery. Other popular venues include the Heroes Tribute Lounge, honoring military personnel, as well The Patio – which features a pool and whirlpools – and The Watering Hole poolside bar.

Lido – The poolside zone, which spans Decks 16 and 17, is home to the Carnival Seaside Theater, two-story RedFrog Tiki Bar, BlueIguana Cantina and guest-favorite Guy's Burger Joint. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant, Seafood Shack, Street Eats, Lido Marketplace, Circle C, Club 02 and The Warehouse Arcade ensure this area is packed with something for everyone.

Carnival Jubilee first sails from Galveston on Dec. 23, 2023, joining Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream operating from Galveston year-round, offering week-long Western Caribbean cruises. In 2024, Carnival will increase its deployment in Galveston to four ships when Carnival Miracle begins operating a new series of longer cruises from the port.

For more details about Carnival Jubilee, visit https://www.carnival.com/MeetCarnivalJubilee. For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL , visit www.carnival.com , or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

