Extenet Celebrates Grand Opening of New Frisco Headquarters

Ribbon-cutting Event Highlights State-of-the-art Facility, Company's Commitment To Innovation And Frisco's Growing Role As A Tech Hub

FRISCO, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extenet, a leading privately-held provider of wireless and fiber digital infrastructure solutions, proudly marked the grand opening of its new headquarters in Frisco, Texas, with a successful ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday, April 20. The event showcased the company's state-of-the-art facility and highlighted Frisco's growing role as a hub for the technology industry.

The 37,000-square-foot facility, located in Frisco Station , positions Extenet closer to major clients and industry partners and brings Extenet's employee base closer to the company's largest percentage of owned and managed networks. The new Frisco location also provides an exceptional quality of life for Extenet's local employees and their families, as thriving Frisco consistently ranks as one of the country's safest and well-rounded cities.

"The opening of our new headquarters in Frisco is a significant milestone for Extenet as we continue to expand our reach and solidify our position as a leader in the digital infrastructure industry," said Rich Coyle, President & CEO of Extenet. "This is the start of a new and exciting chapter in our company's history, and I look forward to Extenet working and growing alongside this incredible community."

The grand opening event also featured remarks from Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and President/CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce Tony Felker. Other dignitaries in attendance included Frisco City Council members Tammy Meinershagen and Angelia Pelham, Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson, and Frisco Economic Development Corporation (EDC) team members Gloria Salinas, Vice President; Rick Fletcher, Board of Directors; Stefanie Wagoner, Director of Business Retention and Expansion; and Emily Pollard, Marketing Manager. The speakers emphasized the importance of Extenet's presence in the Frisco community and its contributions to the growing tech sector.

"We're thrilled to have Extenet join the vibrant business community here in Frisco," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "Their commitment to innovation and creative leadership are a perfect fit for our city, and we expect many great things to come."

Frisco has become a top destination for technology companies, thanks to its diverse talent, business-friendly environment and recognition as one of the best and safest places to live in the country. Extenet's new corporate headquarters will further strengthen the city's reputation as a tech hub and contribute to its continued growth and expansion.

The successful grand opening event follows an extraordinary year for Extenet, which included Coyle bringing on a new executive leadership team, including recently-installed Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Pomykalski , a full company rebrand initiative, and major partnerships with clients such as MGM Resorts International and Spurs Sports and Entertainment at San Antonio's AT&T Center.

Extenet is well-positioned to continue building connections for life with its customers, partners, employees and the communities it serves.

