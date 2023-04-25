FEVER-TREE MIXES IT UP WITH LAUNCH OF NEW COCKTAIL MIXER RANGE

Introducing Fever-Tree Classic Bloody Mary and Fever-Tree Classic & Light Margarita

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fever-Tree, the world's number one premium brand for simple mixed drinks, launches a new range of cocktail mixers expertly crafted to elevate the two most popular cocktail occasions in America – the Bloody Mary and the Margarita*. The brand's pioneering approach for putting quality, taste and choice back into the mixer aisle now sees their expansion beyond carbonated offerings with the release of Fever-Tree Classic Bloody Mary and Fever-Tree Classic & Light Margarita.

Mixing with the Best

Known for setting the standard for innovation, Fever-Tree continues to enhance both the consumer and industry takes on these hugely popular, rapidly preimmunizing established drinks and bar calls. Over the past three years, the premium cocktail mixer category has grown by 27% thanks to the popularization of premium spirits and is poised for tremendous growth over the next three years. This along with Fever-Tree's demonstrated success in carbonated mixer category sets the brand up to revolutionize the premium non-carbonated category and once again to deliver on taste, quality ingredients and ease.

Fever-Tree Classic Bloody Mary and Fever-Tree Classic & Light Margarita introduces a better way to mix while upping the ante with flavor profiles that are unique, enticing and can be used in a variety of ways across the bar. These three mixers are typically time-consuming to make, with three or more ingredients, but the Fever-Tree range simplifies this process and celebrates the occasion so that everyone, from home bartenders to bar pros, can have the confidence to easily make a lighter, sophisticated, quality drink with just two ingredients, a garnish and absolutely no compromise.

Tasting Notes

Made using the same expertise expended to procure its award-winning tonics, gingers, and sparklings, the new additions to the Fever-Tree range are entirely crafted with naturally sourced ingredients, free of GMOs, and contain no artificial sweeteners or colors.

Celebrating the finest and carefully naturally sourced ingredients including zesty limes and agave from Mexico, California tomatoes and Spanish sea salt, Fever-Tree has crafted the ideal mixes to create authentic vodka-driven Bloody Marys and tequila-powered Margaritas. Fever-Tree Classic Bloody Mary and Fever-Tree Classic & Light Margarita complement the best premium spirits by leading with savory aromas, full flavors, and lasting refreshment. The new mixers come in 750 ml bottles, which are perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Classic Bloody Mary Mix - Made with the finest Californian tomatoes & a unique blend of spices for a complex, yet balanced flavor. Simply add vodka and stir for a deliciously bold & spicy Bloody Mary.

Classic Margarita Mix - Crafted with the finest Mexican Limes, Mexican agave & a touch of Spanish sea salt. Expertly blended, creating the perfect balance of sweet & tart for a deliciously, refreshing Margarita. Simply add tequila or mezcal and shake or stir over ice for a deliciously zesty & authentic margarita.

Light Margarita Mix - Made with the same perfect blend of ingredients as our Classic Margarita, with 58% less sugar & calories for a deliciously bright & refreshing Margarita. 50 Calories per 4Fl. Oz Serving with no artificial sweeteners.

Commenting on the launch, Emma White, Brand Director said:

"We know our customers are looking for a delicious cocktail mixer that they can easily recreate their favorite bar order with the premium liquor of their choice. We also know they're hoping to recreate the bar experience while in the comfort of their own home with friends and family, or even by themselves, without the noise and crowd of an actual bar. Our new Bloody Mary and Light & Classic Margarita mix are the delicious and authentic answer to that quest with the added benefit of the quality and taste that they've come to expect from Fever-Tree products."

"Both enthusiasts of the Fever-Tree Range as well as these beloved cocktails will taste that our three delicious liquids offer a complex, yet balance of delicious flavors. This superior profile comes from the blend of quality California tomatoes, bright Mexican limes, and unique spices that have been carefully crafted the honor our commitment of sourcing the finest ingredients."

Charles Gibb, CEO of Fever-Tree North America added:

"We're just scratching the surface of the potential growth and innovation in the premium cocktail mixer category. Like with carbonated mixers, the non-carbonated category is primed for tremendous growth and represents a bigger market opportunity than tonic water alone. It's the perfect time for Fever-Tree to enter the market."

"From tonic to mules and palomas to now with the launch of Classic Bloody Mary and Fever-Tree Classic & Light Margarita, we have consumers covered by offering a comprehensive range to uplift any drinking occasion. We're the beverage brand that has everything you need to enjoy a night in, a night out, or a get-together with friends and family with ease."

Fever- Tree's ever-evolving unrivaled range is endorsed by the country's leading taste makers and spirits brands continues to transform the perception of the wider mixer category. The new mixers are now available nationwide in retailers including Total Wine & More stores, select Kroger & Albertson stores, online at ReserveBar, and more (750ml bottle// SRP 7.99). To find a retailer near you, please visit: https://fever-tree.com/en_US/where-to-buy To learn more about Fever-Tree, visit fever-tree.com.

About Fever-Tree

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the global leading premium brand of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily. Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for eight consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars. In the U.S. Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 19 mixers, comprising Tonics, Ginger Ales, Ginger Beers and Sparkling as well as Bloody Mary & Margarita mix that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

