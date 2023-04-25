It's a 10 Haircare Launches Professional-Focused Website to Offer Exclusive Salon Pricing to the Licensed Hairstylist Community

The Website has Launched in time to honor National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

MIAMI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Haircare, the leading indie haircare brand known for its innovative and high-quality products, is excited to announce the launch of its new professional-only website, Itsa10pro.com. This site has been specifically designed to provide licensed professionals with exclusive salon pricing on all It's a 10 Haircare products as well as other special offers. This initiative holds exceptional significance for the brand, as its Founder & CEO, Carolyn Aronson, a stylist by trade, deeply understands the importance of supporting this community who has played a pivotal role in their success.

Launching today, on National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, licensed professionals who sign up on the new website using their license number, will now have access to exclusive salon pricing, which will be automatically applied to all their purchases. This convenient feature ensures that they can enjoy the shopping experience hassle-free. Additionally, registered members will also be the first to learn about new products, services, and expert tips.

"While the everyday consumer is a huge part of the It's a 10 business model, we never lose sight of how valuable the pro side of our business is," said Aronson. "As a stylist myself, I am passionate and understand the need for seamless solutions when it comes to getting the products your clients love, so we wanted to create a way to make this practice easy as possible."

In addition to the website launch, Aronson was recently honored with the Legacy Award at The Beauty Changes Lives Gala earlier this April. This recognition highlights her unwavering commitment and dedication to supporting and uplifting the stylist community.

The website, Itsa10pro.com, features an extensive range of It's a 10 Haircare products, including the brand's iconic Miracle Leave-In products, shampoos, conditioners, masks, styling products, and more. The website provides detailed product information, usage tips, and a user-friendly interface to assist professional hairstylists in selecting the right products for their clients' needs.

Licensed professionals are encouraged to visit Itsa10pro.com to register for an account and start enjoying exclusive salon pricing on It's a 10 Haircare products. For more updates on additional exciting features to come, such as pro-tips, education, pop-up deals and more, please follow the brand @itsa10haircare and Carolyn Aronson @itsa10CEO for updates.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

