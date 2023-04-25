Tidal Basin opens office in Tallahassee

Marks event with Open House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. , April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Basin, a leading emergency management and enterprise solutions firm, opened the doors to its newest office in Tallahassee, Florida. To celebrate this milestone, Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Craig and several other representatives of Tidal Basin hosted an open house at the office, located at 204 S. Monroe Street, Suite 1, Tallahassee.

"This office and its people will serve as a vital resource for our clients and the communities we serve during times of crisis such as natural disasters, public health emergencies, and other unforeseen events," said Craig, as he welcomed the guests to the event. "Tidal Basin will always invest in Florida and remain dedicated to helping communities build back stronger after a disaster."

The team located in Tallahassee consists of experienced emergency and program management professionals dedicated to providing exceptional service to our clients and ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents of Florida. The office staff will have the resources to provide rapid response and effective management during emergencies.

"As a Floridian, I am excited about the emphasis Tidal Basin has placed on supporting the people of this state, and I believe opening this office clearly represents that commitment," said Nikole Souder-Schale, Tidal Basin Regional Vice President. "We are committed to maintaining our standards of excellence and will continue to provide the high-quality services that are expected from Tidal Basin."

About Tidal Basin

Tidal Basin is a leading comprehensive emergency and disaster management consulting firm, providing programmatic and technical management experience and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Our integrated disaster management and enterprise solutions helps our clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively and enables them to make their communities and businesses more resilient. We look beyond the obvious and create new opportunities to transform and empower communities, making them stronger. To learn more about what we do and our team, visit tidalbasingroup.com.



