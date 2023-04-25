US LBM NAMES ITS 2023 HUMANITARIAN AWARD WINNER

The Humanitarian Award recipient receives a $10,000 grant from the US LBM Foundation to be donated to the charity of the winner's choosing.

ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has named Freda Jones, Market Finance manager, as its 2023 Humanitarian Award Recipient for her outstanding community involvement and charitable work. As part of this recognition, the US LBM Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Special Equestrians on behalf of Jones.

Special Equestrians is a charitable organization in Fort Myers, Fla. that provides equine-assisted services to children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and people with cognitive and physical disabilities. Jones has volunteered more than 500 hours with the organization as a certified therapeutic riding instructor. In addition to providing therapy, Jones serves as a member of the organization's Executive Board and as treasurer, leading its fundraising efforts.

"People often ask why I volunteer so much time, and I tell them Special Equestrians is an amazing program that makes miracles happen and changes the lives of our clients and their families," shared Jones. "Hearing stories and seeing firsthand the improvements therapeutic horseback riding provides our clients – physically, developmentally, and for their self-esteem – are why I volunteer."

Experiencing the motion of a horse is therapeutic because horseback riding rhythmically moves the rider's body in a manner similar to the human gait. Riders with physical disabilities regularly show improvement in flexibility, balance, and muscle strength.

"Special Equestrians is an all-volunteer, self-administered board and 100 percent of all donations go directly to our program," added Jones. "US LBM's donation will be used for rider scholarships, horse care and a special project for the facility. We are very blessed and grateful for the donation."

"Freda exemplifies the best of US through the selfless work she does to improve the lives of children, veterans, and those with disabilities," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Supporting the work Freda does with Special Equestrians is why we created the US LBM Foundation, to reach into our local communities and make a positive difference in the lives of those in need."

To learn more about Special Equestrians visit www.specialequestrians.net/.

About US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

