Compliancy Group is a Proud Sponsor of the American Occupational Therapy Association

GREENLAWN, N.Y., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is pleased to be a sponsor of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA).

"Compliancy Group will offer AOTA Members automated HIPAA compliance management and tracking software at a special members-only rate."

Through the sponsorship, Compliancy Group will offer AOTA Members automated HIPAA compliance management and tracking software at a special members-only rate. Compliancy Group's software, the Guard, eliminates the burden of HIPAA in a simple, fast, and affordable way.

"We are honored to be a sponsor of AOTA. We know occupational therapy practices are extremely busy and aim to make compliance as quick and painless as possible" - Liam Degnan, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Compliancy Group.

Managing and understanding HIPAA can take time, making proper compliance an onerous task for busy practices. Compliancy Group's guided software walks you through implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program. By working with Compliancy Group, practices become HIPAA compliant quickly through a few self-paced virtual meetings.

Practices that have completed their compliance program are awarded the HIPAA Seal of Compliance. The Seal can be displayed on a practice's website, email signature, and signage, proving they have completed the steps required to satisfy the law.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group's simplified software and Compliance Coach® guidance, remove the complexities and stress of HIPAA, helping healthcare professionals achieve HIPAA compliance with ease. They give healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing patient loyalty, and profitability of their practice while reducing risk. Learn more about how Compliancy Group helps occupational therapists become HIPAA compliant.

About the American Occupational Therapy Association

The American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) represents more than 230,000 occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, and occupational therapy students in the United States and beyond, to advance occupational therapy practice, education, and research. They believe everyone deserves to maximize their potential and their participation in everyday living, and are the only organization dedicated to empowering occupational therapy professionals to achieve this shared purpose.

AOTA provides the essential resources and guidance that inspire occupational therapy practitioners and students to be their passionate, creative best as they create solutions that facilitate participation in daily living for clients.

