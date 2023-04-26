FORBES RECOGNIZES SUBARU AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST BRANDS FOR SOCIAL IMPACT

Automaker Named Number One Auto Brand on Inaugural List Based on Consumer Survey

CAMDEN, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its reputation for being More than a Car Company®, Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it was named one of the top brands on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact 2023 list. Subaru is the number one brand listed in the automotive category.

Forbes recognizes Subaru as one of the “Best Brands for Social Impact” in inaugural list based on consumer survey. (PRNewswire)

To create the list, Forbes partnered with HundredX to survey more than 100,000 consumers and rank the 300 brands respondents rated most highly in four categories: overall brand values and trust, social stances, sustainability, and community support. Close to four million ratings were gathered across more than 2,000 unique brands. The list features brands that are most admired for doing good across sectors including the environment, social issues, and their local communities. Subaru placed in the top six in all four of the categories in the survey.

"Giving back is at the core of everything we do at Subaru, and it exemplifies our efforts to be more than a car company, and we're honored to be recognized for that work," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "The causes that we invest in and partner with are very close to our hearts, and we take pride in our passion for helping others."

The Subaru Love Promise is the vision that guides the company and its retailers in making the world a better place. The pillars of Earth, Care, Help, Learning, and Pets, as well as the Subaru Share the Love® Event, spread that love and philanthropy across a diverse group of partners and causes including The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation.

Respondent feedback to the survey indicated that Subaru not only produces excellent vehicles that are built to last, but that customers appreciate what the automaker does on both a national and local scale for their community, and support causes its owners care about.

For more information about America's Best Brands for Social Impact, visit here. Learn more about Subaru giving back by visiting here.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

