General Dynamics Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Revenue of $9.9 billion, up 5.2% year over year
- Net earnings of $730 million, diluted EPS of $2.64
- $1.5 billion cash from operating activities
RESTON, Va., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported first-quarter 2023 net earnings of $730 million on revenue of $9.9 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.64.
"Our businesses delivered solid operating results despite persistent supply chain headwinds, with earnings before taxes up 3.7% and EPS up modestly," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Strong cash flow positions us to continue to invest in our business, retire debt and return value to shareholders."
Cash
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.5 billion, or 200% of net earnings. The company invested $161 million in capital expenditures and paid $345 million in dividends, ending the quarter with $2 billion in cash and equivalents.
Backlog
The consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 0.9-to-1 for the quarter. Company-wide backlog of $89.8 billion was up 3% from the year-ago quarter. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $128.4 billion.
Significant awards for the defense segments included more than $1.1 billion to produce and support Abrams tanks, Stryker combat vehicles and other armored vehicles for the U.S. Army and partner nations, including Poland and Colombia; $285 million, with a maximum potential value of $1.3 billion, to expand production of 155mm artillery projectile parts, plus $255 million for various other munitions and ordnance; an Air Force IDIQ service contract with maximum potential value of $4.5 billion between two awardees; $130 million, with a maximum potential value of $1.7 billion, to provide flight simulation and training services to the Army; $260 million from the U.S. Navy for maintenance and modernization of two amphibious ships and a destroyer; and $400 million for several key classified contracts. A detailed list of significant awards is provided in Exhibit G.
EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Three Months Ended
Variance
April 2, 2023
April 3, 2022
$
%
Revenue
$ 9,881
$ 9,392
$ 489
5.2 %
Operating costs and expenses
(8,943)
(8,484)
(459)
Operating earnings
938
908
30
3.3 %
Other, net
33
39
(6)
Interest, net
(91)
(98)
7
Earnings before income tax
880
849
31
3.7 %
Provision for income tax, net
(150)
(119)
(31)
Net earnings
$ 730
$ 730
$ —
— %
Earnings per share—basic
$ 2.66
$ 2.63
$ 0.03
1.1 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
274.0
277.1
Earnings per share—diluted
$ 2.64
$ 2.61
$ 0.03
1.1 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
276.6
279.9
EXHIBIT B
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended
Variance
April 2, 2023
April 3, 2022
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$ 1,892
$ 1,903
$ (11)
(0.6) %
Marine Systems
2,992
2,651
341
12.9 %
Combat Systems
1,756
1,675
81
4.8 %
Technologies
3,241
3,163
78
2.5 %
Total
$ 9,881
$ 9,392
$ 489
5.2 %
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$ 229
$ 243
$ (14)
(5.8) %
Marine Systems
211
211
—
— %
Combat Systems
245
227
18
7.9 %
Technologies
299
298
1
0.3 %
Corporate
(46)
(71)
25
35.2 %
Total
$ 938
$ 908
$ 30
3.3 %
Operating margin:
Aerospace
12.1 %
12.8 %
Marine Systems
7.1 %
8.0 %
Combat Systems
14.0 %
13.6 %
Technologies
9.2 %
9.4 %
Total
9.5 %
9.7 %
EXHIBIT C
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
(Unaudited)
April 2, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$ 2,038
$ 1,242
Accounts receivable
2,936
3,008
Unbilled receivables
8,148
8,795
Inventories
7,006
6,322
Other current assets
1,460
1,696
Total current assets
21,588
21,063
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,867
5,900
Intangible assets, net
1,776
1,824
Goodwill
20,386
20,334
Other assets
2,479
2,464
Total noncurrent assets
30,508
30,522
Total assets
$ 52,096
$ 51,585
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$ 1,257
$ 1,253
Accounts payable
3,248
3,398
Customer advances and deposits
7,717
7,436
Other current liabilities
3,262
3,254
Total current liabilities
15,484
15,341
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
9,245
9,243
Other liabilities
8,280
8,433
Total noncurrent liabilities
17,525
17,676
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
482
482
Surplus
3,562
3,556
Retained earnings
37,769
37,403
Treasury stock
(20,796)
(20,721)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,930)
(2,152)
Total shareholders' equity
19,087
18,568
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 52,096
$ 51,585
EXHIBIT D
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended
April 2, 2023
April 3, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:
Net earnings
$ 730
$ 730
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
149
139
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
77
74
Equity-based compensation expense
38
96
Deferred income tax benefit
(91)
(106)
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
72
26
Unbilled receivables
653
617
Inventories
(628)
(234)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts payable
(150)
23
Customer advances and deposits
553
675
Other, net
59
(72)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,462
1,968
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(161)
(141)
Other, net
(29)
(6)
Net cash used by investing activities
(190)
(147)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(345)
(330)
Purchases of common stock
(90)
(294)
Other, net
(40)
107
Net cash used by financing activities
(475)
(517)
Net cash used by discontinued operations
(1)
—
Net increase in cash and equivalents
796
1,304
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
1,242
1,603
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$ 2,038
$ 2,907
EXHIBIT E
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Other Financial Information:
April 2, 2023
December 31, 2022
Debt-to-equity (a)
55.0 %
56.5 %
Book value per share (b)
$ 69.58
$ 67.66
Shares outstanding
274,335,601
274,411,106
First Quarter
2023
2022
Income tax payments, net
$ 58
$ 15
Company-sponsored research and development (c)
$ 110
$ 107
Return on sales (d)
7.4 %
7.8 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
First Quarter
2023
2022
Free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,462
$ 1,968
Capital expenditures
(161)
(141)
Free cash flow (e)
$ 1,301
$ 1,827
April 2, 2023
December 31, 2022
Net debt:
Total debt
$ 10,502
$ 10,496
Less cash and equivalents
2,038
1,242
Net debt (f)
$ 8,464
$ 9,254
(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
(b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
(c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
(d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
(e) We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors
(f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the
EXHIBIT F
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Funded
Unfunded
Total
Backlog
Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*
Total
Estimated
Contract Value
First Quarter 2023:
Aerospace
$ 18,853
$ 484
$ 19,337
$ 804
$ 20,141
Marine Systems
34,848
8,759
43,607
3,499
47,106
Combat Systems
13,953
143
14,096
5,599
19,695
Technologies
9,465
3,320
12,785
28,637
41,422
Total
$ 77,119
$ 12,706
$ 89,825
$ 38,539
$ 128,364
Fourth Quarter 2022:
Aerospace
$ 19,077
$ 439
$ 19,516
$ 685
$ 20,201
Marine Systems
26,246
19,453
45,699
3,672
49,371
Combat Systems
12,726
525
13,251
5,364
18,615
Technologies
9,100
3,571
12,671
26,889
39,560
Total
$ 67,149
$ 23,988
$ 91,137
$ 36,610
$ 127,747
First Quarter 2022:
Aerospace
$ 17,114
$ 501
$ 17,615
$ 1,829
$ 19,444
Marine Systems
27,656
15,258
42,914
4,316
47,230
Combat Systems
12,760
299
13,059
6,298
19,357
Technologies
9,067
4,579
13,646
29,347
42,993
Total
$ 66,597
$ 20,637
$ 87,234
$ 41,790
$ 129,024
* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised
EXHIBIT F-1
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
EXHIBIT F-2
EXHIBIT G
FIRST QUARTER 2023 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)
We received the following significant contract awards during the first quarter of 2023:
Marine Systems:
- $215 from the U.S. Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Anchorage and USS Arlington, San Antonio-class amphibious transport docks.
- $45 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Sampson, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.
- $25 from the Navy to provide Trident II Strategic Weapon System Trainer Facility kits and engineering support services.
Combat Systems:
- $285 from the U.S. Army to establish additional capacity for 155mm artillery projectile metal parts production. The contract has a maximum potential value of $1.3 billion.
- $350 from the Army to upgrade Abrams main battle tanks to the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration and provide system and sustainment technical support services for the Abrams program.
- $305 to produce light armored vehicles and provide the associated spares and logistics support services for Colombia.
- $255 for various munitions and ordnance.
- $210 from the Army to provide spare parts and inventory management and support services for the Stryker wheeled combat vehicle program.
- $205 to produce Abrams main battle tanks in the SEPv3 configuration for Poland, bringing the total firm backlog for the program to $1.1 billion.
- $65 to produce Stryker infantry carrier vehicles for North Macedonia. The contract has a maximum potential value of $145.
Technologies:
- An indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide full spectrum security support services to protect mission critical infrastructure for the U.S. Air Force. The contract has a maximum potential value of $4.5 billion between two awardees.
- $130 to provide flight simulation and training services for the Army, with a maximum potential value of $1.7 billion.
- An IDIQ contract to provide sustainment services, spare parts and obsolescence risk management services, and system readiness for the Army's Prophet Enhanced sensor systems. The contract has a maximum potential value of $480.
- $400 for several key classified contracts.
- Two IDIQ contracts from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide technical, research and support services to enable the agency's critical environmental and climate initiatives. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $380.
- $135 from the Air Force for the Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System (BICES) program to provide intelligence information sharing capabilities.
- $115 to provide global enterprise and digital modernization services under the Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) Cyber Information Technology Enterprise Services (SCITES) contract.
- $105 to provide enterprise information technology (IT), communications and mission command support services to U.S. Army Europe.
- $100 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in support of its Medicaid management information system.
- $80 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 program.
EXHIBIT H
AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
First Quarter
2023
2022
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
Large-cabin aircraft
17
21
Mid-cabin aircraft
4
4
Total
21
25
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
Orders*
$ 1,727
$ 3,243
Revenue
1,892
1,903
Book-to-Bill Ratio
0.91x
1.70x
* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog
