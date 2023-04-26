Infosys teams up with Walmart Commerce Technologies to deliver scalable omni-channel solutions to retailers

Together with Infosys, Walmart Commerce Technologies will make implementation of its experience solutions even easier

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new collaboration with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and sore employee experiences. Infosys will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide seamless omnichannel experiences such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers.

Infosys has an industry leading Consumer and Retail focused practice that has been helping retailers, consumer tech, consumer packaged goods and logistics companies navigate their next through digital and emerging technologies over the last three decades. Through platforms like Infosys Equinox, partner products, and leading digital capabilities, Infosys has helped over 190 retailers globally transform themselves into sentient enterprises by augmenting their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future.

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head – Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, "To navigate an increasingly complex supply chain and serve the modern intelligent shopper the way they want, retailers are looking for innovative ways to deliver seamless omni-channel experiences with convenient fulfilment options. Infosys is proud to work with Walmart Commerce Technologies to enable retailers to implement Store Assist, thereby improving digital retail experience for customers and store employees."

The Store Assist app is built on the same fulfilment technology that Walmart stores leverage, giving retailers access to decades of operating expertise from the Fortune 1 company. With Store Assist, retailers can optimize in-store fulfilment by increasing picking accuracy, speed, and efficiency. Store associate productivity can be enhanced through order queueing, multi-order batch picking and prioritized pick paths, all enabled in the Store Assist app. It also provides a seamless handoff experience between employees and customers, whether they're picking up orders in-store or curb side, having them shipped, or getting last-mile delivery – all while letting businesses maintain control of their customers' experience.

Store Assist is a lightweight, cloud-based, API-first solution that seamlessly integrates into a retailer's existing Commerce or OMS platform, including dedicated integrations with out-of-the-box capabilities for Salesforce and Adobe customers.

Sunil Kumar, Vice President and General Manager of Walmart Commerce Technologies, said, "Infosys is a trusted partner to businesses that are navigating their digital transformation. We are excited to have Infosys help streamline implementation of the Store Assist app and to serve as a trusted system integration team for our customers."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

