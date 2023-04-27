Breyers® CarbSmart Café Pop-Up in New York City Will Help You Treat Yourself With Less Guilt

Breyers CarbSmart has all the delicious taste with less guilt and now they are taking on another form of guilt – not spending enough time with loved ones

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the delicious, low-carb, low-sugar treat in the freezer aisle, Breyers CarbSmart is uniquely suited to help ice cream fans make dessert guilt a thing of the past. If there's one thing people feel guiltier about than diving into dessert, it's not making enough time for the mother, mother figures and all the loved ones in our lives. In fact, a recent study found that not spending enough time with family was one of the top reasons people feel guilty.1

Breyers CarbSmart Cafe Logo (PRNewswire)

To help make this Mother's Day special, Breyers is offering a sweet way to spend time with moms, mother figures and loved ones: the CarbSmart Café – a one-day pop-up experience in New York City where treat lovers can stop by maman Bryant Park for meaningful bonding time, Mother's Day prep activities and delicious samples of Breyers CarbSmart.

Whether it's your mother, wife, aunt, sister, friend, mentor or any loved one you are grateful for, the CarbSmart Café has something for everyone. If they are not in town, Breyers will offer a variety of opportunities to let your loved ones know you are thinking of them!

At the CarbSmart Café, attendees can enjoy an array of curated activities to help alleviate guilt such as:

Breyers CarbSmart Sampling Station: Sweeten your day and sample a selection of Breyers CarbSmart – the perfect frozen treat that doesn't sacrifice taste and delivers lower carb, better-for-you goodness. Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of flavors including:

Send Your Gratitude: There's nothing like a handwritten note to show your appreciation. At the CarbSmart Café, you can choose from an array of custom card designs to write a personalized note to your mothers, mother figures and loved ones.



Capture the Moment: Postage mail isn't the only option! For those who can't physically be with their mother, mother figure or loved ones, Breyers will have a phone booth installation, outfitted with a digital touchscreen to capture photos to send to those you care about.

"As a brand known to bring people together to create special moments, Breyers is creating even more meaningful ones ahead of this year's Mother's Day holiday at the CarbSmart Cafe," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "We know how important it is to spend time with loved ones in our lives but sometimes life can get in the way, which we all feel guilty about. We hope we can be a destination where people can prioritize that time together while enjoying a scoop of our fan-favorite Breyers CarbSmart."

The CarbSmart Café will be open to the public on Friday, May 12th in New York City at maman Bryant Park, located at 114 W 41st St, New York, NY between 12-4PM ET. All activities and ice cream samples will be complimentary and available while supplies last for the ultimate kick-off to your Mother's Day weekend. Additional food and beverage offerings from the maman menu will be for sale as usual.

If you can't join in person, Breyers is still offering fans nationwide the opportunity to get one of their custom Mother's Day cards by visiting breyers.com.

For more information about Breyers CarbSmart, please visit www.Breyers.com, or follow @Breyers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.breyers.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

About Breyers®

The maker of the number one large sized premium packaged ice cream in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge has made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla. All Breyers® ice cream is made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 60 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $4.97 - $6.99. To learn more about Breyers® sustained commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.

*Retail POS, latest 52 weeks

** Suppliers of other ingredients such as cookies, candies & sauces may not be able to make this claim. The FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between dairy derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

Media Contact

Kirstie Russell

Kirstie.Russell@edelman.com

1Luck, T., Luck-Sikorski, C. The wide variety of reasons for feeling guilty in adults: findings from a large cross-sectional web-based survey. BMC Psychol 10, 198 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40359-022-00908-3

SOURCE Breyers and BMC Psychology

Interior of Breyers CarbSmart Cafe (PRNewswire)

Exterior of Breyers CarbSmart Cafe (PRNewswire)

