Capital One Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $960 million, or $2.31 per share

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $960 million, or $2.31 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $3.03 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2022, and with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2022.
"In the first quarter, we built additional balance sheet strength as we grew retail deposits, and maintained or increased strong levels of capital and liquidity," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we continue to see attractive growth opportunities in our domestic card business and our "digital first" national retail bank, and our investments to transform our technology and to drive resilient growth put us in a strong position to capture opportunities and deliver compelling long-term shareholder value."
All comparisons below are for the first quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.
First Quarter 2023 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue decreased 2 percent to $8.9 billion.
- Total non-interest expense decreased 3 percent to $4.9 billion:
- Pre-provision earnings(1) remained flat at $4.0 billion.
- Provision for credit losses increased $379 million to $2.8 billion:
- Net interest margin of 6.60 percent, a decrease of 24 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 55.54 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 45.47 percent.
First Quarter 2023 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.5 percent at March 31, 2023.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter decreased $3.5 billion, or 1 percent, to $308.8 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans decreased $601 million, or less than 1 percent, to $131.0 billion.
- Auto period-end loans decreased $1.7 billion, or 2 percent, to $76.7 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $875 million, or less than 1 percent, to $307.8 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $3.7 billion, or 3 percent, to $128.6 billion.
- Auto average loans decreased $1.6 billion, or 2 percent, to $77.5 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $16.8 billion, or 5 percent, to $349.8 billion, while average deposits increased $13.6 billion, or 4 percent, to $340.1 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 58 basis points to 2.40 percent.
(1)
Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.
Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information
The company will hold an earnings conference call on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through May 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "target," "expect," "think," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "forecast," "outlook" or other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements made by Capital One or on its behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and Capital One does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this earnings press release, see the risk factors set forth under "Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $349.8 billion in deposits and $471.7 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
Capital One Financial Corporation
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
First Quarter 2023
Table of Contents
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
Page
Table 1:
Financial Summary—Consolidated
1
Table 2:
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
3
Table 3:
Consolidated Statements of Income
4
Table 4:
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
Table 5:
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
8
Table 6:
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
9
Table 7:
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
10
Table 8:
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
12
Business Segment Results
Table 9:
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
13
Table 10:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
14
Table 11:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
16
Table 12:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
17
Table 13:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
18
Other
Table 14:
Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
19
Table 15:
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
20
(1)
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2)
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Table 15 - Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Income Statement
Net interest income
$ 7,186
$ 7,197
$ 7,003
$ 6,517
$ 6,397
—
12 %
Non-interest income
1,717
1,843
1,802
1,715
1,776
(7) %
(3)
Total net revenue(1)
8,903
9,040
8,805
8,232
8,173
(2)
9
Provision for credit losses
2,795
2,416
1,669
1,085
677
16
**
Non-interest expense:
Marketing
897
1,118
978
1,003
918
(20)
(2)
Operating expense
4,048
3,962
3,971
3,580
3,633
2
11
Total non-interest expense
4,945
5,080
4,949
4,583
4,551
(3)
9
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,163
1,544
2,187
2,564
2,945
(25)
(61)
Income tax provision
203
312
493
533
542
(35)
(63)
Net income
960
1,232
1,694
2,031
2,403
(22)
(60)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(16)
(14)
(21)
(25)
(28)
14
(43)
Preferred stock dividends
(57)
(57)
(57)
(57)
(57)
—
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 887
$ 1,161
$ 1,616
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
(24)
(62)
Common Share Statistics
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income per basic common share
$ 2.32
$ 3.03
$ 4.21
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
(23) %
(59) %
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income per diluted common share
$ 2.31
$ 3.03
$ 4.20
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
(24) %
(59) %
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic
382.6
382.6
383.4
391.2
410.4
—
(7) %
Diluted
383.8
383.7
384.6
392.6
412.2
—
(7)
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
382.0
381.3
382.0
383.8
399.0
—
(4)
Dividends declared and paid per common share
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
—
—
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)
90.86
86.11
81.38
87.84
91.77
6 %
(1)
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
Loans held for investment
$ 308,836
$ 312,331
$ 303,943
$ 296,384
$ 280,466
(1) %
10 %
Interest-earning assets
445,166
427,248
415,262
406,565
398,241
4
12
Total assets
471,660
455,249
444,232
440,288
434,195
4
9
Interest-bearing deposits
318,641
300,789
282,802
270,881
275,648
6
16
Total deposits
349,827
332,992
317,193
307,885
313,429
5
12
Borrowings
48,777
48,715
54,607
58,938
45,358
—
8
Common equity
49,807
47,737
46,015
48,564
51,499
4
(3)
Total stockholders' equity
54,653
52,582
50,861
53,410
56,345
4
(3)
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
Loans held for investment
$ 307,756
$ 306,881
$ 300,186
$ 286,110
$ 275,342
—
12 %
Interest-earning assets
435,199
421,051
412,171
398,934
394,082
3 %
10
Total assets
462,324
449,659
447,088
435,327
430,372
3
7
Interest-bearing deposits
308,788
292,793
275,900
268,104
271,823
5
14
Total deposits
340,123
326,558
311,928
305,954
309,597
4
10
Borrowings
48,016
49,747
58,628
53,208
42,277
(3)
14
Common equity
49,927
47,594
49,696
49,319
54,591
5
(9)
Total stockholders' equity
54,773
52,439
54,541
54,165
59,437
4
(8)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Performance Metrics
Net interest income growth (period over period)
—
3 %
7 %
2 %
(1) %
**
**
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
(7) %
2
5
(3)
6
**
**
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
(2)
3
7
1
1
**
**
Total net revenue margin(4)
8.18
8.59
8.55
8.25
8.30
(41) bps
(12) bps
Net interest margin(5)
6.60
6.84
6.80
6.54
6.49
(24)
11
Return on average assets
0.83
1.10
1.52
1.87
2.23
(27)
(140)
Return on average tangible assets(6)
0.86
1.13
1.57
1.93
2.31
(27)
(145)
Return on average common equity(7)
7.11
9.76
13.01
15.81
16.98
(265)
(987)
Return on average tangible common equity(8)
10.15
14.22
18.59
22.63
23.36
(407)
(1,321)
Efficiency ratio(9)
55.54
56.19
56.21
55.67
55.68
(65)
(14)
Operating efficiency ratio(10)
45.47
43.83
45.10
43.49
44.45
164
102
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
17.5
20.2
22.5
20.8
18.4
(270)
(90)
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
56.1
56.0
55.1
53.6
51.5
—
9 %
Credit Quality Metrics
Allowance for credit losses
$ 14,318
$ 13,240
$ 12,209
$ 11,491
$ 11,308
8 %
27 %
Allowance coverage ratio
4.64 %
4.24 %
4.02 %
3.88 %
4.03 %
40 bps
61 bps
Net charge-offs
$ 1,697
$ 1,430
$ 931
$ 845
$ 767
19 %
121 %
Net charge-off rate(11)
2.21 %
1.86 %
1.24 %
1.18 %
1.11 %
35 bps
110 bps
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.88
2.96
2.58
2.36
2.08
(8)
80
30+ day delinquency rate
3.09
3.21
2.78
2.54
2.21
(12)
88
Capital Ratios(12)
Common equity Tier 1 capital
12.5 %
12.5 %
12.2 %
12.1 %
12.7 %
—
(20) bps
Tier 1 capital
13.9
13.9
13.6
13.5
14.1
—
(20)
Total capital
15.9
15.8
15.7
15.7
16.4
10 bps
(50)
Tier 1 leverage
10.9
11.1
11.0
11.1
11.3
(20)
(40)
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)
7.6
7.5
7.2
7.9
8.7
10
(110)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Interest income:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 8,723
$ 8,360
$ 7,578
$ 6,605
$ 6,367
4 %
37 %
Investment securities
615
548
499
435
402
12
53
Other
416
250
123
55
15
66
**
Total interest income
9,754
9,158
8,200
7,095
6,784
7
44
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,856
1,335
689
293
218
39
**
Securitized debt obligations
211
170
120
65
29
24
**
Senior and subordinated notes
489
430
319
194
131
14
**
Other borrowings
12
26
69
26
9
(54)
33
Total interest expense
2,568
1,961
1,197
578
387
31
**
Net interest income
7,186
7,197
7,003
6,517
6,397
—
12
Provision for credit losses
2,795
2,416
1,669
1,085
677
16
**
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
4,391
4,781
5,334
5,432
5,720
(8)
(23)
Non-interest income:
Interchange fees, net
1,139
1,177
1,195
1,201
1,033
(3)
10
Service charges and other customer-related fees
379
395
415
415
400
(4)
(5)
Other
199
271
192
99
343
(27)
(42)
Total non-interest income
1,717
1,843
1,802
1,715
1,776
(7)
(3)
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and associate benefits
2,427
2,266
2,187
1,946
2,026
7
20
Occupancy and equipment
508
554
502
481
513
(8)
(1)
Marketing
897
1,118
978
1,003
918
(20)
(2)
Professional services
324
481
471
458
397
(33)
(18)
Communications and data processing
350
352
349
339
339
(1)
3
Amortization of intangibles
14
25
17
14
14
(44)
—
Other
425
284
445
342
344
50
24
Total non-interest expense
4,945
5,080
4,949
4,583
4,551
(3)
9
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,163
1,544
2,187
2,564
2,945
(25)
(61)
Income tax provision
203
312
493
533
542
(35)
(63)
Net income
960
1,232
1,694
2,031
2,403
(22)
(60)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(16)
(14)
(21)
(25)
(28)
14
(43)
Preferred stock dividends
(57)
(57)
(57)
(57)
(57)
—
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 887
$ 1,161
$ 1,616
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
(24)
(62)
2023 Q1 vs
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income per basic common share
$ 2.32
$ 3.03
$ 4.21
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
(23) %
(59) %
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income per diluted common share
$ 2.31
$ 3.03
$ 4.20
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
(24) %
(59) %
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic common shares
382.6
382.6
383.4
391.2
410.4
—
(7)
Diluted common shares
383.8
383.7
384.6
392.6
412.2
—
(7)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 3,347
$ 5,193
$ 3,716
$ 4,825
$ 5,107
(36) %
(34) %
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
43,166
25,663
21,176
16,728
21,697
68
99
Total cash and cash equivalents
46,513
30,856
24,892
21,553
26,804
51
74
Restricted cash for securitization investors
460
400
399
697
281
15
64
Securities available for sale
81,925
76,919
75,303
83,022
89,076
7
(8)
Loans held for investment:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
280,093
283,282
277,576
271,339
257,505
(1)
9
Loans held in consolidated trusts
28,743
29,049
26,367
25,045
22,961
(1)
25
Total loans held for investment
308,836
312,331
303,943
296,384
280,466
(1)
10
Allowance for credit losses
(14,318)
(13,240)
(12,209)
(11,491)
(11,308)
8
27
Net loans held for investment
294,518
299,091
291,734
284,893
269,158
(2)
9
Loans held for sale
363
203
1,729
875
1,155
79
(69)
Premises and equipment, net
4,365
4,351
4,265
4,238
4,238
—
3
Interest receivable
2,250
2,104
1,853
1,611
1,479
7
52
Goodwill
14,779
14,777
14,771
14,778
14,784
—
—
Other assets
26,487
26,548
29,286
28,621
27,220
—
(3)
Total assets
$ 471,660
$ 455,249
$ 444,232
$ 440,288
$ 434,195
4
9
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Liabilities:
Interest payable
$ 621
$ 527
$ 433
$ 333
$ 261
18 %
138 %
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
31,186
32,203
34,391
37,004
37,781
(3)
(17)
Interest-bearing deposits
318,641
300,789
282,802
270,881
275,648
6
16
Total deposits
349,827
332,992
317,193
307,885
313,429
5
12
Securitized debt obligations
17,813
16,973
15,926
17,466
13,740
5
30
Other debt:
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
542
883
528
440
594
(39)
(9)
Senior and subordinated notes
30,398
30,826
30,615
30,489
26,976
(1)
13
Other borrowings
24
33
7,538
10,543
4,048
(27)
(99)
Total other debt
30,964
31,742
38,681
41,472
31,618
(2)
(2)
Other liabilities
17,782
20,433
21,138
19,722
18,802
(13)
(5)
Total liabilities
417,007
402,667
393,371
386,878
377,850
4
10
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
—
—
Common stock
7
7
7
7
7
—
—
Additional paid-in capital, net
34,952
34,725
34,579
34,425
34,286
1
2
Retained earnings
57,898
57,184
56,240
54,836
53,099
1
9
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,540)
(9,916)
(10,704)
(6,916)
(4,093)
(14)
109
Treasury stock, at cost
(29,664)
(29,418)
(29,261)
(28,942)
(26,954)
1
10
Total stockholders' equity
54,653
52,582
50,861
53,410
56,345
4
(3)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 471,660
$ 455,249
$ 444,232
$ 440,288
$ 434,195
4
9
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
(1)
Total net revenue was reduced by $405 million in Q1 2023, $321 million in Q4 2022, $222 million in Q3 2022, $211 million in Q2 2022 and $192 million in Q1 2022 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
(2)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(3)
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(4)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(5)
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(6)
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(7)
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
(8)
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(9)
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(10)
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(11)
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
(12)
Capital ratios as of the end of Q1 2023 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
(13)
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
**
Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
2023 Q1
2022 Q4
2022 Q1
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 308,115
$ 8,723
11.32 %
$ 307,852
$ 8,360
10.86 %
$ 279,022
$ 6,367
9.13 %
Investment securities
89,960
615
2.73
87,110
548
2.52
94,700
402
1.70
Cash equivalents and other
37,124
416
4.49
26,089
250
3.84
20,360
15
0.29
Total interest-earning assets
$ 435,199
$ 9,754
8.96
$ 421,051
$ 9,158
8.70
$ 394,082
$ 6,784
6.89
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 308,788
$ 1,856
2.40
$ 292,793
$ 1,335
1.82
$ 271,823
$ 218
0.32
Securitized debt obligations
17,251
211
4.90
16,478
170
4.13
13,740
29
0.84
Senior and subordinated notes
30,136
489
6.49
30,718
430
5.59
26,481
131
1.98
Other borrowings and liabilities
2,335
12
2.08
4,289
26
2.50
3,633
9
1.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 358,510
$ 2,568
2.87
$ 344,278
$ 1,961
2.28
$ 315,677
$ 387
0.49
Net interest income/spread
$ 7,186
6.10
$ 7,197
6.42
$ 6,397
6.40
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.50
0.42
0.09
Net interest margin
6.60 %
6.84 %
6.49 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 130,980
$ 131,581
$ 121,279
$ 115,004
$ 107,987
—
21 %
International card businesses
6,162
6,149
5,634
5,876
5,975
—
3
Total credit card
137,142
137,730
126,913
120,880
113,962
—
20
Consumer banking:
Auto
76,652
78,373
79,580
79,926
78,604
(2) %
(2)
Retail banking
1,499
1,552
1,619
1,605
1,726
(3)
(13)
Total consumer banking
78,151
79,925
81,199
81,531
80,330
(2)
(3)
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
37,132
37,453
38,225
37,845
34,354
(1)
8
Commercial and industrial
56,411
57,223
57,606
56,128
51,820
(1)
9
Total commercial banking
93,543
94,676
95,831
93,973
86,174
(1)
9
Total loans held for investment
$ 308,836
$ 312,331
$ 303,943
$ 296,384
$ 280,466
(1)
10
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 128,562
$ 124,816
$ 117,467
$ 109,962
$ 105,536
3 %
22 %
International card businesses
6,108
5,836
5,890
5,873
5,944
5
3
Total credit card
134,670
130,652
123,357
115,835
111,480
3
21
Consumer banking:
Auto
77,465
79,108
79,741
79,313
76,892
(2)
1
Retail banking
1,529
1,592
1,598
1,668
1,797
(4)
(15)
Total consumer banking
78,994
80,700
81,339
80,981
78,689
(2)
—
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
37,373
37,848
38,230
35,754
34,671
(1)
8
Commercial and industrial
56,719
57,681
57,260
53,540
50,502
(2)
12
Total commercial banking
94,092
95,529
95,490
89,294
85,173
(2)
10
Total average loans held for investment
$ 307,756
$ 306,881
$ 300,186
$ 286,110
$ 275,342
—
12
2023 Q1 vs
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card(2)
4.04 %
3.22 %
2.20 %
2.26 %
2.12 %
82 bps
192 bps
International card businesses
4.54
4.29
3.30
3.82
3.20
25
134
Total credit card
4.06
3.27
2.25
2.34
2.18
79
188
Consumer banking:
Auto
1.53
1.66
1.05
0.61
0.66
(13)
87
Retail banking
2.97
5.15
3.89
3.62
4.31
(218)
(134)
Total consumer banking
1.56
1.73
1.10
0.67
0.75
(17)
81
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
0.19
0.05
0.03
(0.08)
—
14
19
Commercial and industrial
0.03
0.06
0.06
0.29
0.11
(3)
(8)
Total commercial banking
0.09
0.06
0.05
0.14
0.06
3
3
Total net charge-offs
2.21
1.86
1.24
1.18
1.11
35
110
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
3.66 %
3.43 %
2.97 %
2.35 %
2.32 %
23 bps
134 bps
International card businesses
4.20
4.03
3.90
3.67
3.58
17
62
Total credit card
3.68
3.46
3.01
2.42
2.38
22
130
Consumer banking:
Auto
5.00
5.62
4.85
4.47
3.85
(62)
115
Retail banking
0.56
1.02
0.84
0.67
0.74
(46)
(18)
Total consumer banking
4.92
5.53
4.77
4.39
3.78
(61)
114
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)
Credit card:
International card businesses
0.12 %
0.14 %
0.14 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
(2) bps
(2) bps
Total credit card
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
—
—
Consumer banking:
Auto
0.67
0.76
0.60
0.50
0.41
(9)
26
Retail banking
2.94
2.49
2.62
2.61
2.63
45
31
Total consumer banking
0.72
0.79
0.64
0.54
0.46
(7)
26
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
0.90
0.72
0.64
0.78
0.98
18
(8)
Commercial and industrial
0.72
0.75
0.53
0.64
0.69
(3)
3
Total commercial banking
0.79
0.74
0.57
0.70
0.81
5
(2)
Total nonperforming loans
0.42
0.43
0.35
0.37
0.38
(1)
4
Total nonperforming assets
0.44
0.45
0.37
0.39
0.40
(1)
4
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
(Dollars in millions)
Domestic
International
Total
Auto
Retail
Total
Commercial
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance as of December 31, 2022
$ 9,165
$ 380
$ 9,545
$ 2,187
$ 50
$ 2,237
$ 1,458
$ 13,240
Cumulative effects of accounting standards adoption(5)
(40)
(23)
(63)
—
—
—
—
(63)
Balance as of January 1, 2023
9,125
357
9,482
2,187
50
2,237
1,458
13,177
Charge-offs
(1,587)
(101)
(1,688)
(515)
(16)
(531)
(24)
(2,243)
Recoveries
288
31
319
219
5
224
3
546
Net charge-offs
(1,299)
(70)
(1,369)
(296)
(11)
(307)
(21)
(1,697)
Provision for credit losses
2,174
87
2,261
274
1
275
266
2,802
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
875
17
892
(22)
(10)
(32)
245
1,105
Other changes(6)
32
4
36
—
—
—
—
36
Balance as of March 31, 2023
10,032
378
10,410
2,165
40
2,205
1,703
14,318
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
Balance as of December 31, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
218
218
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
(7)
(7)
Balance as of March 31, 2023
—
—
—
—
—
—
211
211
Combined allowance and reserve as of March 31, 2023
$ 10,032
$ 378
$ 10,410
$ 2,165
$ 40
$ 2,205
$ 1,914
$ 14,529
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(7)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 4,657
$ 2,360
$ 648
$ (479)
$ 7,186
Non-interest income
1,363
135
212
7
1,717
Total net revenue (loss)
6,020
2,495
860
(472)
8,903
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,261
275
259
—
2,795
Non-interest expense
3,038
1,283
530
94
4,945
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
721
937
71
(566)
1,163
Income tax provision (benefit)
172
221
17
(207)
203
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 549
$ 716
$ 54
$ (359)
$ 960
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(7)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 4,533
$ 2,394
$ 520
$ (250)
$ 7,197
Non-interest income (loss)
1,449
139
261
(6)
1,843
Total net revenue (loss)
5,982
2,533
781
(256)
9,040
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,878
477
62
(1)
2,416
Non-interest expense
3,069
1,450
555
6
5,080
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,035
606
164
(261)
1,544
Income tax provision (benefit)
245
144
39
(116)
312
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 790
$ 462
$ 125
$ (145)
$ 1,232
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(7)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,839
$ 2,113
$ 607
$ (162)
$ 6,397
Non-interest income (loss)
1,458
105
277
(64)
1,776
Total net revenue (loss)
5,297
2,218
884
(226)
8,173
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
545
130
8
(6)
677
Non-interest expense
2,783
1,236
488
44
4,551
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,969
852
388
(264)
2,945
Income tax provision (benefit)
469
202
92
(221)
542
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,500
$ 650
$ 296
$ (43)
$ 2,403
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Credit Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 4,657
$ 4,533
$ 4,313
$ 3,899
$ 3,839
3 %
21 %
Non-interest income
1,363
1,449
1,454
1,410
1,458
(6)
(7)
Total net revenue
6,020
5,982
5,767
5,309
5,297
1
14
Provision for credit losses
2,261
1,878
1,261
581
545
20
**
Non-interest expense
3,038
3,069
3,004
2,771
2,783
(1)
9
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
721
1,035
1,502
1,957
1,969
(30)
(63)
Income tax provision
172
245
356
466
469
(30)
(63)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 549
$ 790
$ 1,146
$ 1,491
$ 1,500
(31)
(63)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 137,142
$ 137,730
$ 126,913
$ 120,880
$ 113,962
—
20
Average loans held for investment
134,670
130,652
123,357
115,835
111,480
3
21
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
17.98 %
17.69 %
16.74 %
15.24 %
14.97 %
29 bps
301 bps
Total net revenue margin(8)
17.88
18.32
18.70
18.33
18.56
(44)
(68)
Net charge-off rate
4.06
3.27
2.25
2.34
2.18
79
188
30+ day performing delinquency rate
3.68
3.46
3.01
2.42
2.38
22
130
30+ day delinquency rate
3.69
3.46
3.02
2.42
2.39
23
130
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
—
—
Purchase volume(9)
$ 141,658
$ 155,633
$ 149,497
$ 148,491
$ 133,662
(9) %
6 %
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Domestic Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 4,390
$ 4,280
$ 4,065
$ 3,651
$ 3,620
3 %
21 %
Non-interest income
1,298
1,392
1,383
1,340
1,248
(7)
4
Total net revenue
5,688
5,672
5,448
4,991
4,868
—
17
Provision for credit losses
2,174
1,800
1,167
494
559
21
**
Non-interest expense
2,847
2,866
2,803
2,594
2,564
(1)
11
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
667
1,006
1,478
1,903
1,745
(34)
(62)
Income tax provision
157
238
351
450
414
(34)
(62)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 510
$ 768
$ 1,127
$ 1,453
$ 1,331
(34)
(62)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 130,980
$ 131,581
$ 121,279
$ 115,004
$ 107,987
—
21
Average loans held for investment
128,562
124,816
117,467
109,962
105,536
3
22
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
17.88 %
17.58 %
16.61 %
15.03 %
14.82 %
30 bps
306 bps
Total net revenue margin(8)
17.70
18.18
18.55
18.16
18.28
(48)
(58)
Net charge-off rate(2)
4.04
3.22
2.20
2.26
2.12
82
192
30+ day performing delinquency rate
3.66
3.43
2.97
2.35
2.32
23
134
Purchase volume(9)
$ 138,310
$ 151,995
$ 145,805
$ 144,668
$ 126,284
(9) %
10 %
Refreshed FICO scores:(10)
Greater than 660
68 %
69 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
(1)
(2)
660 or below
32
31
30
30
30
1
2
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Consumer Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 2,360
$ 2,394
$ 2,311
$ 2,147
$ 2,113
(1) %
12 %
Non-interest income
135
139
129
96
105
(3)
29
Total net revenue
2,495
2,533
2,440
2,243
2,218
(2)
12
Provision for credit losses
275
477
285
281
130
(42)
112
Non-interest expense
1,283
1,450
1,340
1,286
1,236
(12)
4
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
937
606
815
676
852
55
10
Income tax provision
221
144
193
160
202
53
9
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 716
$ 462
$ 622
$ 516
$ 650
55
10
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 78,151
$ 79,925
$ 81,199
$ 81,531
$ 80,330
(2)
(3)
Average loans held for investment
78,994
80,700
81,339
80,981
78,689
(2)
—
Average yield on loans held for investment(1)
7.40 %
7.31 %
7.20 %
7.08 %
7.17 %
9 bps
23 bps
Auto loan originations
$ 6,211
$ 6,635
$ 8,289
$ 10,328
$ 11,713
(6) %
(47) %
Period-end deposits
291,163
270,592
256,661
255,904
258,359
8
13
Average deposits
278,772
262,844
255,843
254,336
255,265
6
9
Average deposits interest rate
1.96 %
1.42 %
0.79 %
0.38 %
0.29 %
54 bps
167 bps
Net charge-off rate
1.56
1.73
1.10
0.67
0.75
(17)
81
30+ day performing delinquency rate
4.92
5.53
4.77
4.39
3.78
(61)
114
30+ day delinquency rate
5.46
6.18
5.28
4.81
4.13
(72)
133
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.72
0.79
0.64
0.54
0.46
(7)
26
Nonperforming asset rate(4)
0.78
0.87
0.71
0.60
0.52
(9)
26
Auto—At origination FICO scores:(11)
Greater than 660
52 %
53 %
52 %
52 %
51 %
(1) %
1 %
621 - 660
20
20
20
20
20
—
—
620 or below
28
27
28
28
29
1
(1)
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Commercial Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income(12)
$ 648
$ 520
$ 699
$ 635
$ 607
25 %
7 %
Non-interest income
212
261
319
272
277
(19)
(23)
Total net revenue(7)
860
781
1,018
907
884
10
(3)
Provision for credit losses
259
62
123
222
8
**
**
Non-interest expense
530
555
542
485
488
(5)
9
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
71
164
353
200
388
(57)
(82)
Income tax provision
17
39
83
48
92
(56)
(82)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 54
$ 125
$ 270
$ 152
$ 296
(57)
(82)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 93,543
$ 94,676
$ 95,831
$ 93,973
$ 86,174
(1)
9
Average loans held for investment
94,092
95,529
95,490
89,294
85,173
(2)
10
Average yield on loans held for investment(1)(7)
6.31 %
5.63 %
4.40 %
3.18 %
2.66 %
68 bps
365 bps
Period-end deposits
$ 38,380
$ 40,808
$ 41,058
$ 38,844
$ 45,232
(6) %
(15) %
Average deposits
39,941
42,779
39,799
40,536
45,008
(7)
(11)
Average deposits interest rate
2.34 %
1.80 %
0.83 %
0.19 %
0.12 %
54 bps
222 bps
Net charge-off rate
0.09
0.06
0.05
0.14
0.06
3
3
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.79
0.74
0.57
0.70
0.81
5
(2)
Nonperforming asset rate(4)
0.79
0.74
0.57
0.70
0.81
5
(2)
Risk category:(13)
Noncriticized
$ 85,964
$ 87,620
$ 89,559
$ 88,349
$ 80,586
(2) %
7 %
Criticized performing
6,839
6,355
5,722
4,969
4,893
8
40
Criticized nonperforming
740
701
550
655
695
6
6
Total commercial banking loans
$ 93,543
$ 94,676
$ 95,831
$ 93,973
$ 86,174
(1)
9
Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(13)
Noncriticized
91.90 %
92.55 %
93.46 %
94.01 %
93.51 %
(65) bps
(161) bps
Criticized performing
7.31
6.71
5.97
5.29
5.68
60
163
Criticized nonperforming
0.79
0.74
0.57
0.70
0.81
5
(2)
Total commercial banking loans
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
2023 Q1 vs
(Dollars in millions)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q1
Other
Earnings:
Net interest loss(12)
$ (479)
$ (250)
$ (320)
$ (164)
$ (162)
92 %
196 %
Non-interest income (loss)
7
(6)
(100)
(63)
(64)
**
**
Total net loss(7)
(472)
(256)
(420)
(227)
(226)
84
109
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
—
(1)
—
1
(6)
**
**
Non-interest expense(14)
94
6
63
41
44
**
114
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(566)
(261)
(483)
(269)
(264)
117
114
Income tax benefit
(207)
(116)
(139)
(141)
(221)
78
(6)
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
$ (359)
$ (145)
$ (344)
$ (128)
$ (43)
148
**
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end deposits
$ 20,284
$ 21,592
$ 19,474
$ 13,137
$ 9,838
(6)
106
Average deposits
21,410
20,935
16,286
11,082
9,324
2
130
Total
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 7,186
$ 7,197
$ 7,003
$ 6,517
$ 6,397
—
12 %
Non-interest income
1,717
1,843
1,802
1,715
1,776
(7) %
(3)
Total net revenue
8,903
9,040
8,805
8,232
8,173
(2)
9
Provision for credit losses
2,795
2,416
1,669
1,085
677
16
**
Non-interest expense
4,945
5,080
4,949
4,583
4,551
(3)
9
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,163
1,544
2,187
2,564
2,945
(25)
(61)
Income tax provision
203
312
493
533
542
(35)
(63)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 960
$ 1,232
$ 1,694
$ 2,031
$ 2,403
(22)
(60)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 308,836
$ 312,331
$ 303,943
$ 296,384
$ 280,466
(1)
10
Average loans held for investment
307,756
306,881
300,186
286,110
275,342
—
12
Period-end deposits
349,827
332,992
317,193
307,885
313,429
5
12
Average deposits
340,123
326,558
311,928
305,954
309,597
4
10
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
(1)
Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Annualized interest income does not include any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing. Average yield is calculated using whole dollar values for average balances and interest income/expense. Accordingly, total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities may not total net interest income/spread.
(2)
In August 2022, in addition to our normal recovery activity, we sold a pool of charged-off loans that resulted in elevated debt sale recovery activity of approximately $33 million, which decreased the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate for the third quarter of 2022 by approximately 11 basis points. Excluding the impact, the Domestic Credit Card net charge-off rate would have been 2.31% for the third quarter of 2022.
(3)
Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category. For Commercial Banking, loans categorized as nonperforming are considered criticized nonperforming.
(4)
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets.
(5)
Impact from the adoption of ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures as of January 1, 2023.
(6)
Primarily represents the initial allowance for purchased credit-deteriorated loans and foreign currency translation adjustments. The initial allowance of purchased credit-deteriorated loans was $32 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
(7)
Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category.
(8)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average loans outstanding during the period.
(9)
Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions.
(10)
Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic Card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category.
(11)
Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category.
(12)
In the fourth quarter of 2022, an internal funds transfer pricing impact of $176 million decreased net interest income in the Commercial Banking business and increased the Other category, and was therefore neutral to the company.
(13)
Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities.
(14)
Includes charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities.
**
Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)
Basel III Standardized Approach
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
Regulatory Capital Metrics
Common equity excluding AOCI
$ 59,546
$ 59,450
$ 58,516
$ 57,278
$ 57,390
Adjustments:
AOCI, net of tax(2)
(3)
(17)
(120)
(72)
(20)
Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities
(14,538)
(14,540)
(14,537)
(14,548)
(14,559)
Other Intangible and deferred tax assets, net of deferred tax liabilities
(371)
(162)
(194)
(95)
(110)
Common equity Tier 1 capital
$ 44,634
$ 44,731
$ 43,665
$ 42,563
$ 42,701
Tier 1 capital
$ 49,479
$ 49,576
$ 48,510
$ 47,408
$ 47,547
Total capital(3)
56,611
56,714
55,938
55,100
55,059
Risk-weighted assets
356,089
357,920
356,801
351,746
336,739
Adjusted average assets(4)
455,477
444,704
439,479
427,446
418,957
Capital Ratios
Common equity Tier 1 capital(5)
12.5 %
12.5 %
12.2 %
12.1 %
12.7 %
Tier 1 capital(6)
13.9
13.9
13.6
13.5
14.1
Total capital(7)
15.9
15.8
15.7
15.7
16.4
Tier 1 leverage(4)
10.9
11.1
11.0
11.1
11.3
TCE(8)
7.6
7.5
7.2
7.9
8.7
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results, however, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. These adjusted results provide alternate measurements of our operating performance, both for the current period and trends across multiple periods. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"):
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
$ 887
$ 1,161
$ 1,616
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
Insurance recoveries and legal reserve activity
—
(177)
—
—
—
Restructuring Charges
—
72
—
—
—
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders before income tax impacts (non-GAAP)
887
1,056
1,616
1,949
2,318
Income tax impacts
—
25
—
—
—
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 887
$ 1,081
$ 1,616
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) (GAAP)
383.8
383.7
384.6
392.6
412.2
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$ 2.31
$ 3.03
$ 4.20
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
Impact of adjustments noted above
—
(0.21)
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
$ 2.31
$ 2.82
$ 4.20
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$ 4,945
$ 5,080
$ 4,949
$ 4,583
$ 4,551
Insurance recoveries and legal reserve activity
—
177
—
—
—
Restructuring Charges
—
(72)
—
—
—
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 4,945
$ 5,185
$ 4,949
$ 4,583
$ 4,551
Total net revenue (GAAP)
$ 8,903
$ 9,040
$ 8,805
$ 8,232
$ 8,173
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
55.54 %
56.19 %
56.21 %
55.67 %
55.68 %
Impact of adjustments noted above
—
117 bps
—
—
—
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.54 %
57.36 %
56.21 %
55.67 %
55.68 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio:
Operating expense (GAAP)
$ 4,048
$ 3,962
$ 3,971
$ 3,580
$ 3,633
Insurance recoveries and legal reserve activity
—
177
—
—
—
Restructuring Charges
—
(72)
—
—
—
Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP)
$ 4,048
$ 4,067
$ 3,971
$ 3,580
$ 3,633
Total net revenue (GAAP)
$ 8,903
$ 9,040
$ 8,805
$ 8,232
$ 8,173
Operating efficiency ratio (GAAP)
45.47 %
43.83 %
45.10 %
43.49 %
44.45 %
Impact of adjustments noted above
—
116 bps
—
—
—
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
45.47 %
44.99 %
45.10 %
43.49 %
44.45 %
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following summarizes our non-GAAP measures. While these non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the operating performance and capital position of financial services companies, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The following table presents reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.
(Dollars in millions)
2023
Q1
2022
Q4
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
Pre- Provision Earnings
Total net revenue
$ 8,903
$ 9,040
$ 8,805
$ 8,232
$ 8,173
Non-interest expense
(4,945)
(5,080)
(4,949)
(4,583)
(4,551)
Pre-provision earnings(9)
$ 3,958
$ 3,960
$ 3,856
$ 3,649
$ 3,622
Tangible Common Equity (Period-End)
Stockholders' equity
$ 54,653
$ 52,582
$ 50,861
$ 53,410
$ 56,345
Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)
(15,098)
(14,902)
(14,932)
(14,850)
(14,883)
Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock
(4,845)
(4,845)
(4,845)
(4,845)
(4,845)
Tangible common equity(11)
$ 34,710
$ 32,835
$ 31,084
$ 33,715
$ 36,617
Tangible Common Equity (Average)
Stockholders' equity
$ 54,773
$ 52,439
$ 54,541
$ 54,165
$ 59,437
Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)
(14,984)
(14,926)
(14,916)
(14,875)
(14,904)
Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock
(4,845)
(4,845)
(4,845)
(4,845)
(4,845)
Tangible common equity(11)
$ 34,944
$ 32,668
$ 34,780
$ 34,445
$ 39,688
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Average)
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 887
$ 1,161
$ 1,616
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
Tangible common equity (Average)
34,944
32,668
34,780
34,445
39,688
Return on tangible common equity(11)(12)
10.15 %
14.22 %
18.59 %
22.63 %
23.36 %
Tangible Assets (Period-End)
Total assets
$ 471,660
$ 455,249
$ 444,232
$ 440,288
$ 434,195
Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)
(15,098)
(14,902)
(14,932)
(14,850)
(14,883)
Tangible assets(11)
$ 456,562
$ 440,347
$ 429,300
$ 425,438
$ 419,312
Tangible Assets (Average)
Total assets
$ 462,324
$ 449,659
$ 447,088
$ 435,327
$ 430,372
Goodwill and other intangible assets(10)
(14,984)
(14,926)
(14,916)
(14,875)
(14,904)
Tangible assets(11)
$ 447,340
$ 434,733
$ 432,172
$ 420,452
$ 415,468
Return on Tangible Assets (Average)
Net income
$ 960
$ 1,232
$ 1,694
$ 2,031
$ 2,403
Tangible Assets (Average)
447,340
434,733
432,172
420,452
415,468
Return on tangible assets(11)(13)
0.86 %
1.13 %
1.57 %
1.93 %
2.31 %
TCE Ratio
Tangible common equity (Period-end)
$ 34,710
$ 32,835
$ 31,084
$ 33,715
$ 36,617
Tangible Assets (Period-end)
456,562
440,347
429,300
425,438
419,312
TCE Ratio(11)
7.6 %
7.5 %
7.2 %
7.9 %
8.7 %
Tangible Book Value per Share
Tangible common equity (Period-end)
$ 34,710
$ 32,835
$ 31,084
$ 33,715
$ 36,617
Outstanding Common Shares
382.0
381.3
382.0
383.8
399.0
Tangible book value per common share(11)
$ 90.86
$ 86.11
$ 81.38
$ 87.84
$ 91.77
__________
(1)
Regulatory capital metrics and capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.
(2)
Excludes certain components of AOCI as permitted under the Tailoring Rules.
(3)
Total capital equals the sum of Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital.
(4)
Adjusted average assets for the purpose of calculating our Tier 1 leverage ratio represents total average assets adjusted for amounts that are deducted from Tier 1 capital, predominately goodwill and intangible assets. Tier 1 leverage ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by adjusted average assets.
(5)
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on common equity Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(6)
Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(7)
Total capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on total capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(8)
TCE ratio is a Non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets.
(9)
Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.
(10)
Includes impact of related deferred taxes.
(11)
Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing capital adequacy and the level of returns generated.
(12)
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE.
(13)
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period.
