Daqo New Energy Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

SHANGHAI, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2023.
The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.xjdqsolar.com/. Holders of the Company's securities may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report free of charge by contacting the Company by mail at:
Daqo New Energy Corp.
Investor Relations
Unit 29, Huadu Building, 838 Zhangyang Road
Pudong District, Shanghai, China, 200122
About Daqo New Energy Corp.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 205,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Christensen
In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86 178 1749 0483
rvanguestaine@christensencomms.com
In the U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@Christensencomms.com
