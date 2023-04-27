Melanoma Research Alliance and Spot My UV Renew Partnership to Promote Sun Safety

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melanoma Research Alliance, the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research, and SPOTMYUV®, the world's first clinically proven UV Detection Sticker, are renewing their successful partnership to promote sun safety and effective use of sunscreen.

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States. In fact, an estimated 1 out of 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. This year alone, an estimated 5.5 million cases will be diagnosed just in the United States. Studies show that over 90% of skin cancers, including melanoma, can be prevented by regular use of sunscreen and other sun safety strategies. Top advice includes:

When outside, seek out shade . This is especially important between the hours of 10am – 2pm , when UV rays are the strongest.

Cover your skin. Wear clothing that is protective of your arms, legs and/or is made with UPF fabric.

Wear a hat . Preferably one with a wide brim, to protect your head, face, and neck.

Protect your eyes and the delicate skin surrounding them with sunglasses.

Make sunscreen a daily habit to help protect skin that isn't covered with clothing.

Skin cancer is largely preventable, yet a 2018 study found that only 30% of women and less than 15% of men regularly used sunscreen on both the face and other exposed skin.1 A later study in 2019, found 1 out of every 3 Americans reports getting sunburned each year.2

"Our original behavioral studies showed that SPOTMYUV Detection Stickers helped wearers use sunscreen more effectively by reapplying more often and using 25% more sunscreen overall," said Chad Sweeting, inventor of SPOTMYUV. "As a personalized reminder of UV exposure, using SPOTMYUV reinforces and improves sun-safe habits."

Through the partnership, the two organizations will co-develop sun safety and skin cancer prevention materials that empower consumers to protect themselves and those they love from UV exposure. In addition, MRA will distribute more than 10,000 SPOTMYUV UV Detection Stickers at events throughout the summer. Each sticker gives the wearer a personalized reminder of when it is time to reapply their sunscreen.

"It's very clear that we have so much work to do to make Americans understand the importance of sun safety and its role in preventing melanoma and other types of skin cancer," said MRA Chief Executive Officer Marc Hurlbert, PhD. "That's why we are so pleased to continue our partnership with SPOTMYUV to promote sun safety and highlight how to use sunscreens effectively."

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world's most promising science and research. MRA provides critical funding for melanoma cancer research that propels advances in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. MRA-funded researchers have been behind every major breakthrough in melanoma research. Since MRA's inception, more than 15 new therapeutic approaches for melanoma have earned FDA approval. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient non-profits in the country. Because MRA's Founders' generously cover 100% of MRA's administrative and operating costs, every dollar donated is invested directly into MRA's scientific and research program. For more information, please visit: www.CureMelanoma.org .

LinkedIn: melanoma-research-alliance

Twitter: @MelanomaReAlli

Instagram: @melanoma

Facebook: MelanomaResearchAlliance

About SPOTMYUV:

Created by three Nanotechnology Engineers at the University of Waterloo, SPOTMYUV is the only patented color change UV detection product that allows the wearer to monitor their UVA/UVB exposure in real-time.

SPOTMYUV's patented Dermatrue skin-mimicking technology interacts with sunscreen like natural skin, absorbing and releasing sunscreens at the same rate.

The mission of SPOTMYUV is to increase awareness and educate about the dangers of UVA & UVB sun exposure and change people's sun safety behaviours. The lack of education and awareness and our vanity are the number one reasons melanoma has taken over as the fastest-growing cancer in the United States, according to CA Cancer J Clinic, 2020.

The SPOTMYUV technology has won over 50 prestigious awards, including the Dyson award, Buffalo's 43North Prize and grants from Johnson and Johnson.

For more info, visit www.spotmyuv.com

Follow along on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok @spotmyuv.

Media Contacts:

KWT Global

mra@kwtglobal.com

Cody R. Barnett, Senior Director of Communications & Patient Engagement

cbarnett@curemelanoma.org

View original content:

SOURCE Melanoma Research Alliance