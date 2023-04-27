PAULA'S CHOICE LAUNCHES NEW BEAUTYPEDIA SKIN CARE INGREDIENT CHECKER, SETTING A NEW INDUSTRY STANDARD IN INGREDIENT TRANSPARENCY IN SKINCARE

In an industry first, Paula's Choice launches breakthrough online tool to put knowledge in the hands of the consumer to be the best advocate for their own skin.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research-based skin care brand Paula's Choice announces the launch of its new Beautypedia Skin Care Ingredient Checker, an innovative decoding tool that allows consumers to instantly analyze the ingredients in any skin care product in seconds, cut through trend-based hype and learn how the ingredients rate based on cited scientific research.

The Beautypedia Skin Care Ingredient Checker delivers the most comprehensive and accurate formula analysis available, relying on scientific facts instead of fearmongering. It is the only skin care tool that rates ingredients on a scale of Best to Worst based on cited research from a broad range of fields including anatomy, physiology, dermatology, cosmetic chemistry, genetics, environmental science, and safety. This research-driven tool is powered by the brand's renowned Ingredient Dictionary, beloved by savvy consumers, dermatologists, journalists, and cosmetic chemists for decades since its launch in 2002.

"For 28 years, we have been empowering our customers with more than just proven products—we've given them the exact research and truth they need to take the best care of their skin." Erika Kussmann, CEO of Paula's Choice.

How it works.

"Paula's Choice Research & Education Team and Science Advisory Board have over two decades of experience in the science of skin care, and continually re-evaluate the research to ensure our analysis is accurate and ahead of the curve, based on the latest studies." - Desiree Stordahl, Director of Applied Research & Education.

Take a photo of the ingredient list straight from the packaging or copy and paste from the product's site.

The instant analysis can be sorted by benefits, ratings and functions to easily understand how the formula will impact your skin.

If there are any BAD/WORST ingredients, you'll be given the option to explore alternative products better suited for your skin.

To celebrate the launch, Paula's Choice Skincare announces a New York City takeover of West Village staple Bonberi Mart for an immersive Beautypedia ingredients experience, with a private press preview on April 27th, and open consumer day on April 28th . The activation will be supported globally, with activations in Australia and London markets.

Paula's Choice new Beautypedia Skin Care Ingredient Checker can be found on the brands website: https://www.paulaschoice.com/beautypedia-ingredient-checker.

ABOUT PAULA'S CHOICE

Paula's Choice was founded in 1995 by internationally renowned beauty and skin care expert, Paula Begoun. Her commitment to customer advocacy and education is embedded in the brand's DNA and is central to their Smart, Safe Beauty philosophy. Their state-of-the-art formulations are non-irritating, fragrance-free, never tested on animals and work exactly as claimed.

