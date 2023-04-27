Smoothie King Reports Strong Development in Q1 2023 Fueled by Double-Digit YoY Increases in Same-Store and Digital Sales

World's Largest Smoothie Brand Adds 34 Units to Pipeline in Q1 and is on Pace to Open Over 100 Locations by Year's End

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie chain and the first health and fitness QSR brand of its kind, announced today significant development success in Q1 2023. Fueled by an 11.8 percent year-over-year increase in same-store sales and a 36 percent increase in digital sales, Smoothie King added 34 units to its growth pipeline through agreements with new and existing franchisees in key markets including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Memphis. Additionally, Smoothie King opened 21 new locations in Q1 and remains on pace to open over 100 stores by the end of 2023, with 25 units expected to launch in Q2.

"At Smoothie King, we've enhanced our purpose-driven menu with products aimed to help guests lead more active lifestyles. As consumers shift their mindset to be more health-focused, our approach has resulted in an increase in sales and store traffic across the system," said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. "The success we've been able to achieve has captured the attention of experienced franchisees nationwide, and they've seen first-hand how current consumer preferences has increased the allure of our franchise opportunity. There's never been a better time to join the Smoothie King family."

In addition to its development success in Q1, Smoothie King continues to focus on driving profitability for its wide network of franchisees. To help increase unit sales, the brand has prioritized menu innovation that provides guests with new options that allow them to achieve their health and fitness goals. Most recently, Smoothie King launched a lineup of Smoothie Bowls, enabling the brand to become the largest bowl distributor in the country. Additionally, Smoothie Bowls and the introduction of Smoothie King's Power Meal Smoothies in late 2022 allowed the brand to see a 64 percent year-over-year increase in signups for their Healthy Rewards loyalty program. To further position its operators for success, Smoothie King also offers a variety of prototypes for franchisees to consider when building out their portfolio, including a new drive-thru-only prototype launched in 2022.

To expand further, Smoothie King is seeking experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio with a brand committed to providing products that inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

Single- and multi-unit development opportunities are available, as well as incentives for active-duty U.S. military or veterans and for first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

Smoothie King has repeatedly been recognized as a top franchise opportunity, most recently ranked number 17 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise brands. 2023 marked Smoothie King's 32nd consecutive year on the Franchise 500 list, earning it a spot in Entrepreneur's new Hall of Fame. The brand was also included in Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands of 2023, QSR magazine's 2022 Best Franchise Deals, named "Top Brand to Buy" in the beverage category of Franchise Times' 2022 Zor Awards and selected for Franchise Times' "Top 400 Franchises" list. Furthermore, Smoothie King received the Top Franchises Satisfaction Award for 2022 from Franchise Business Review based on the brand's high franchisee satisfaction.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with over 1,350 locations worldwide, including in the United States, Korea, Grand Cayman, and Trinidad. Founded in 1973, Smoothie King has made it its mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle. By blending each smoothie with a purpose, Smoothie King makes it simple and enjoyable for guests to achieve their individual health and fitness goals. Smoothie King has been recognized as No. 17 overall on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2023 and added to the outlet's new Hall of Fame. For more information about franchising with Smoothie King, visit SmoothieKingFranchise.com or follow the brand on social media @SmoothieKing.

