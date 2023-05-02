Poll: Most Americans Outside of Texas Have a Positive View of the Lone Star State

The latest national poll from Crosswind Media & Public Relations shows Americans outside of Texas have a positive view of the state (59%) and believe it is a good place to vacation (69%), start a business (66%), and raise a family (64%).

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas brand is strong and growing stronger. A new national poll from Crosswind Media & Public Relations, a leading communications firm based in Austin, Texas, reveals that a 59% majority of Americans outside of Texas have a positive view of the state. This is a 14% increase from last year's poll.

The poll also shows that most Americans believe Texas is a good place to start a business (66%), a 13% increase from last year, raise a family (64%), a 12% increase, and travel for vacation (69%).

"Texas is viewed favorably by 59 percent of America, and the state is seen as heading in the right direction, our latest national survey reveals," said Thomas Graham, CEO of Crosswind. "This survey demonstrates the durability of the brand of Texas as being pro-business, family-friendly, and a premier travel destination."

The survey sought the opinion of 845 Americans outside of Texas and was conducted April 11-12, 2023 by Pulse Opinion and Crosswind Media & Public Relations. The poll revealed the following results:

33% of Americans polled have a very positive view of Texas .

26% have a somewhat positive view.

9% of Americans polled said they have a somewhat negative view of the state.

12% held a very negative view.

17% of those surveyed held a neutral view of the state.

Additionally, 55% believe that Texas is heading in the right direction and a remarkable 69% consider Texas as a good place to travel for a vacation. The also survey shows a continued increase in favorability for the state's brand since 2021.

Notably, Texas's recognition as a more diverse state has improved over previous surveys, as the 2023 study revealed that 44% of Americans believe that Texas is more culturally diverse than other states. This is a 12% increase from last year.

"Last year's poll was conducted in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and amidst a flurry of contentious and negative headlines that impacted American's view of the brand of Texas," said Graham. "These results clearly demonstrate that our state's brand is on the rise. However, I don't believe we should take these results for granted. Texas institutions should recognize the diversity of cultures and embrace the youthful energy and entrepreneurialism that looks favorably upon Texas and is behind some of these findings."

Graham is also the author of the Branding Texas newsletter that monitors national and international media coverage about the state.

Methodology:

The survey sought the opinion of 845 Americans outside of Texas and was conducted April 11-12, 2023 by Pulse Opinion and Crosswind Media & Public Relations. The margin of Sampling Error was +/- 3.3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Crosswind Media & Public Relations:

Crosswind Media & Public Relations is one of the leading firms in the U.S., ranking in the top 100 nationally. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Crosswind's roots are in Texas and serves clients around the world. The agency specializes in brand management, crisis communication, thought leadership, and event planning and serves clients in the energy, infrastructure, entertainment, education, technology, banking & finance, and health care sectors.

