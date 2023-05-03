Broadridge Data and Analytics and Aiviq Enhance Data Integration and Transparency for Asset Managers

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiviq, the leading provider of client-level AUM and asset flow reporting for global asset managers, has collaborated with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to improve the quality and transparency of both internal sales reporting data and external market intelligence.

"The strategic relationship between Aiviq and Broadridge will provide asset management firms with a better view of client AUM and asset flow data for their global market intelligence," said Greg Glass, executive director of Aiviq. "We will work closely with Broadridge to ensure the speed and availability of global fund data for asset management firms and improve both the quality and efficiency of that data."

"We are excited to be working with Aiviq, who truly understands global data management and its application in the asset management industry," said Stephanie Clarke, senior vice president of Broadridge's Data and Analytics business. "Broadridge is delivering best-in-class, actionable market intelligence for global asset managers, and the inclusion of detailed sales data from asset managers using Aiviq for enterprise reporting will enhance distributor transparency and improve accuracy and timeliness."

The pace of change in the industry has intensified how quickly global asset managers need data and how essential it is to integrate seamlessly with internal and external reporting and analytics offerings. The collaboration between Broadridge and Aiviq is a positive step in this direction and will benefit asset management firms. This collaboration with Broadridge is the latest expansion to Aiviq's Integration Hub, which connects asset managers to over 235 data providers.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com .

About Aiviq

Headquartered in the UK, Aiviq is a leading cloud-based SaaS business for the global asset management industry. The company provides AUM, flow and revenue analytics products and services that help its customers meet use cases across sales enablement, client service, product development, risk and regulatory reporting and corporate strategy. Aiviq's vision is to create data clarity and extract insightful management information for global investment managers. The company is accredited with the ISO 27001:2013 information security standard and pro-actively engages its user community to ensure its product roadmap addresses rapid change within the industry. Aiviq is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha FMC and has grown organically and by acquisition to support its expanding client base across the global investment management industry.

Media Contacts:

For Broadridge:

Europe

Hannah Polson

Cognito

+44 (0) 7974244217

BroadridgeEMEA@cognitomedia.com

North America

Matthew Luongo

Prosek Partners

+1 646-818-9279

mluongo@prosek.com

For Aiviq:

Marie Weidlich,

Tel +44 7984 184461

marie.weidlich@Aiviq.com

