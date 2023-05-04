A new option for manufactured Premix Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride will help meet supply reliability and patient safety needs

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Grove Pharmaceuticals announced the strategic in-licensing of Norepinephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride premix formulation from Nevakar Injectables, Inc. This manufactured, ready-to-use formulation is room-temperature stable and will be available in three commonly administered strengths; 4mg/250mL (16mcg/mL), 8mg/250mL (32mcg/mL), and 16mg/250mL (64mcg/mL), helping strengthen what has historically been a fragile critical care supply chain.

Long Grove Pharmaceuticals Secures Commercial Rights to an Essential Critical Care Medication

Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection is indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with severe, acute hypotension, and it is one of the most commonly used injectable medications in the critical care setting. Nevakar Injectables, Inc. received FDA clearance for Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection as a 505(b)(2) NDA in October 2022.

"Our partnership with Nevakar is aimed at helping increase the reliability related to this essential critical care product.", said Peter Karas, Chief Commercial Officer of Long Grove Pharmaceuticals. "Norepinephrine Premix has the potential to enhance patient safety as well as our customers' operational efficiencies by eliminating the potential risks and complications associated with compounding."

"Nevakar has a long commitment to creating new formulations from existing molecules with the potential to improve the quality of care. Our partnership with Long Grove Pharmaceuticals helps ensure that we have a very experienced commercial team ready to successfully bring this product to market.", said Sriram Ramanathan, Chief Executive Officer of Nevakar Injectables, Inc.

About Long Grove Pharmaceuticals

Long Grove Pharmaceuticals was established in 2019 by Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. The company is part of Capstone Development Services, which has been developing products in partnership with the world's premier pharmaceutical and medical device organizations since 2013. Combining decades of collective leadership experience with a portfolio of specialized, complex generic drug formulations, Long Grove Pharmaceuticals is poised to innovate across the generic injectable and topical markets.

About Nevakar Injectables, Inc.

Nevakar Injectables, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nevakar, Inc., a fully integrated privately held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company with an extensive portfolio of products in the ophthalmic and injectable areas. Nevakar Injectables is developing a broad portfolio of injectable products for use in the hospital and ambulatory care settings. The Company has active programs in critical patient care, acute pain management, long acting injectables, and hospital injectables. For additional information please visit www.nevakarinjectables.com

