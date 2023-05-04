Nationally recognized Law Firm Mills & Edwards LLP retained to represent the family of Jordan Neely as his death is ruled a homicide

Nationally recognized Law Firm Mills & Edwards LLP retained to represent the family of Jordan Neely as his death is ruled a homicide

Neely, a twenty-four year old street performer was choked to death by a vigilante on the New York Subway

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized law firm Mills & Edwards LLP retained to represent the family of Jordan Neely as his death is ruled a homicide by the New York City Coroner. Attorney Edwards states "I took this case because 15 minutes is too long to go without help, intervention and without air. Passengers are not supposed to die on the floor of our subways." We understand our current times have created a heightened sense of fear (sometimes reasonable, sometimes not.) However, there has to be a clear line of when lethal force can be used by anyone, including civilians. "We have people being killed for ringing the wrong doorbell, pulling in the wrong driveway and screaming out in desperation on the subway" Attorney Donte Mills argues. We cannot let that stand.

Jordan Neely (PRNewswire)

Nationally recognized law firm Mills & Edwards LLP was retained to represent the family of Jordan Neely . Homicide ruled.

Mr. Neely suffered from mental illness which began at age 14 when he experienced the brutal murder of his mother. It is a tragedy for all of us to know that Jordan Neely's life was also cut short.

Mills & Edwards is committed to holding accountable the MTA and Neely's killer.

Contact Information:

The Aziza Work Group Inc.

Michelle Watts

cell: 914.224.9299

michelle@azizaworkgroup.com

Mils & Edwards LLP (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mills & Edwards LLP