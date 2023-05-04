Stop Plucking Around!

Fumbling around, trying to pluck unwanted hair and splinters is now a thing of the past with Bebird's revolutionary Visual Tweezer.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Is feeling around, locating, and extracting an undesirable facial hair or miniscule glass splinter a wonderfully relaxing, almost meditative, experience? We don't think so either. Introducing the Bebird Visual Tweezer.

Our unique, rechargeable Visual Tweezer is full of state-of-the-art tech that's pretty dull to read about but gets the job done, including a high-definition camera and bright LED lights cleverly situated between the prongs. The super-clever part is that the Visual Tweezer pairs with your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone/tablet via Wi-Fi to provide you with a large, close-up, view of your tiny unsuspecting target.

The innovative dual screen feature takes this experience to the next level by presenting two live feeds on your smartphone screen. One half displays the wide phone camera view, while the other feed from the tweezer camera presents a crystal-clear view of the unwelcome intruder.

So, whether you're prepping eyebrows for your next 'dream job' interview, tackling another pesky splinter on your toddler's foot, plucking up courage to remove ticks from your beloved pet, or wondering how your ear can seem to grow a gigantic hair overnight, you'll have one less thing to stress about with this handy little wonder tool.

The Bebird Visual Tweezer is available for purchase at BestBuy.com and www.bebirdus.com

Richard Dewhirst, CMO of Bebird USA Inc, proclaims "It's plucking awesome!"

#pluckingawesome

About Bebird

Bebird US is a technology-based company integrating R&D, production, and sales, mainly engaged in the development and production of ear cleaning devices. By bringing the otoscope into the home, they have revolutionized self-care and raised the standard for personal hygiene products.

