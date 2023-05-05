New York-based Horatio CX announces it will expand office footprint to Bogota, Colombia by Summer 2023

The customer service company behind viral e-commerce and rapidly-growing tech companies continues to extend their reach in the growing Latin American market

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, the customer service revolutionizing CX and BPOs, announced this week they will be expanding to Colombia by the Summer of 2023, with the opening of the first site in the country in the capital city of Bogota. "This move comes as part of our strategic plan to further grow and develop our services, and we are excited to be further extending our reach in the Latin American region," said Jose Herrera, Horatio's CEO and co-founder.

With the expansion of the Colombian market, Horatio plans to continue to extend the range of services they offer clientele beyond bespoke CX support. This week CEO Jose Herrera, COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson specifically unveiled plans for further investments in Horatio's Trust & Safety and Content Moderation divisions. "These investments and additional, expanded divisions will enable us to continue to provide high-quality services to our clients," noted Jared Karson, Horatio's CFO and co-founder.

Founded in 2018, Horatio is a pioneer in the CX field that maintains a human connection in how they operate, a basic essential that's been lost upon a well-rounded CX experience. In April 2023, Horatio unveiled their expanded Santo Domingo office in the Dominican Republic with a state of the art 92,000 sq feet facility. The Horatio headquarters are in New York City, and they currently serve 100+ US clients with a growing employee base of 1,400 bilingual agents.

Horatio ranked number eight on Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies list for the Northeast Region in 2023. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio's 1,400 employees now serve +100 clients nationwide. As seen on INC, Forbes, and Bloomberg. In 2022 they were the recipient of the Customer Contact Week Next Generation Leaders Award. Horatio is headquartered in New York City with its main offshore offices located in Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic.

