Used Inventory Increases Observed Across Sandhills Global Aviation Categories

LINCOLN, Neb., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All categories of pre-owned aircraft in Sandhills Global marketplaces exhibited inventory level increases last month according to Sandhills' latest aviation market report. Jet, piston single, turboprop, and piston helicopter categories all showed more available used inventory in April on both month-over-month and year-over-year bases. The asking values in each market segment remain stable but are starting to show signs of easing as YOY values continue to cool.

"Jet inventory recovery is really leading the way," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "There's more than double the used jet availability in comparison to last year."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, AviationTrader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use.

Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Inventory levels of used jet aircraft continue their ascent from historic lows set in 2022. Inventory levels increased 3.9% M/M in April. Consecutive months of expanding inventory resulted in 106.76% more used jets available in April 2023 relative to April 2022 .

Used jet asking values were 8.46% higher in April than they were a year ago, although the rate of increase is slowing down. M/M asking values decreased very slightly (0.03%) and are currently trending sideways.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

The supply of available used piston single aircraft is beginning to recover from decreases seen at the end of 2022. Used inventory levels were 5.39% higher YOY with a 2.73% M/M increase, representing the continuation of a level trend.

Asking values ventured into negative YOY territory in this market segment as used piston singles now cost 0.97% less than in April 2022 . Piston single aircraft asking values decreased by 1.51% M/M amidst a downward trend.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

After some decreases observed at the beginning of the year, inventory gains among used turboprop aircraft are getting traction. Used inventory levels increased 4.35% M/M with a stable trend currently underway. There were 13.79% more such aircraft on the market YOY.

Used turboprop asking values peaked over the past few months but remained 10.38% higher in April on a YOY basis. Asking values slid 2.35% M/M to continue a relatively flat trend.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Asking values for used piston helicopters bounced back into positive YOY territory, coming in 2.55% higher than in April 2022 . A sideways trend is still discernible amongst the short-term swings with a 5.32% M/M bump in the segment's asking values EVI in April.

Inventory levels snapped a 3-month streak of repeated declines with an increase of 5.56% M/M. There were 20.63% more pre-owned Robinson-style piston helicopters on the market YOY in April.

