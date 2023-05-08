CyberCatch announces hiring of CIO to drive strategic growth

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce the hiring of a globally recognized and highly respected cybersecurity expert and leader who will serve as the company's CIO to drive strategic growth for the company.

"We are delighted to announce that effective today, Franklin Jackson has joined the company as Vice President, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Global Security Advisory Services, to drive our strategic growth. He is a highly accomplished, respected and effective cybersecurity expert and leader in the cybersecurity space. We are most fortunate to have Franklin on our executive team leading our strategic growth in key target segments, in particular with enterprise customers, to meet the demand for our unique, continuous cyber risk mitigation solution," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

Jackson has over twenty years in leadership positions in IT and cybersecurity and joins CyberCatch from ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS), a global IT and cybersecurity solutions provider, where he served as the Director and Head of Global Cybersecurity Advisory Services and in increasingly growing leadership positions for four years.

Previously, Jackson served as the CISO at Esurance, an Allstate company, CEO and CIO at Cyberkoa, a cybersecurity company and as the Executive Director for Cybersecurity at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Jackson is a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences and highly regarded in the cybersecurity space by CIOs, CISOs and other executives in the C-suite for his cybersecurity acumen.

"I am excited to join CyberCatch to lead the company's strategic growth. CyberCatch is perfectly positioned to transform cyber risk management forever by solving for the root cause of data thefts and ransomware. I look forward to helping drive the growth aggressively in key target segments, including critical enterprises, while also helping shape the company's strategic plan for shareholder value creation," said Jackson.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

