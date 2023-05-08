Denny's Hires Restaurant Industry Veteran Alex Williams as Chief Operating Officer

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) today announced the appointment of Alex Williams as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Denny's President John Dillon. Williams brings with him decades of experience in the restaurant industry, having served in key operations roles with Starbucks, McDonald's, Outback Steakhouse, Fleming's Steakhouse and Moe's Southwest Grill.

"Alex possesses an impressive blend of operations expertise and restaurant industry credentials. As importantly, he is a collaborative, purpose-driven leader and has true passion for the Denny's brand," said Dillon. "Alex's role will be pivotal in taking Denny's to the next level-- ensuring that our world-class food and operational excellence continue to be the hallmark of the Denny's experience. I am thrilled to welcome Alex to the Denny's family."

In his new role, Williams will oversee the day-to-day operational functions of the Denny's business and develop and execute a strategic vision for the operations of the Denny's brand.

"Denny's is a true icon of the restaurant industry—a brand with a rich history and an even richer future," said Williams. "I cannot wait to join this incredible group of operators and franchisees to deliver an unparalleled experience for all our Denny's guests."

Williams will assume the position effective May 8, 2023. For more information, please visit dennys.com.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, Denny's had 1,594 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 161 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

