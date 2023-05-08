GCI turns up the dial, launching 2.5 gig (2,500 Mbps!) internet speeds

More than 80% of Alaskans have access to GCI's fiber network that provides top speeds, affordable plans and unlimited data

ANCHORAGE, Ala., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCI is closing the digital divide across Alaska with new consumer plans that are often faster than those offered by Internet Service Providers in the Lower 48. From Alaska's largest urban centers to remote rural hubs, GCI residential customers in communities connected to GCI's fiber-optic backbone can now enjoy 2.5 gig (that's 2,500 Mbps!) internet speeds. Customers with GCI's top tier plan aren't the only ones to benefit. In fact, GCI has increased the speeds of all its residential internet plans available in those areas and is tripling the number of unlimited data options for customers with GCI+.

GCI delivers access to 2.5 gig residential internet speeds to 80% of Alaskans. (PRNewswire)

GCI has always been a speed leader in Alaska, launching 1 gig in 2015, 2 gig in 2021 and now increasing speeds to 2.5 gig in 2023. Because of GCI's strategic investment in its network over the past 40 years, more than $4 billion, 2,500 Mbps speeds are available in communities across the state: Anchorage, Eagle River, Eielson AFB, Fairbanks, Fort Greely, Fort Wainwright, Girdwood, Homer, Juneau, Kenai, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Nome, North Pole, Palmer, Petersburg, Seward, Sitka, Soldotna, Unalaska, Valdez, Wasilla. Even the tiny remote town of Wrangell Alaska, population 2,055, will have access to 2.5 gig speeds.

"GCI is bringing 2.5 gig internet speeds to Alaska's state capital, its largest city, remote Aleutian fishing communities, and all the way north of the Arctic Circle in one fell swoop," said GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside. "And with faster speeds, we know our customers will want more unlimited data options. Guess what, Alaska? We've got that, too!"

GCI+ combines Alaska's fastest internet and unlimited mobile service with plans starting at just $99.99 per month. Upgrades for speed and unlimited usage are available at three additional levels.

The company plans to launch the service in two more communities, King Cove and Sand Point, by the end of 2023 through its Aleutians Fiber Project and nine additional communities in the region in the coming years. GCI, in partnership with Bethel Native Corporation, also plans to bring the new service to 10 Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities as part of the AIRRAQ Network project.

"The good news just keeps coming for our Aleutians Fiber Project communities," said GCI Rural Affairs Director Jenifer Nelson. "When we first announced the project back in 2020 we promised to deliver 1 gig internet speeds, then it was 2 gig, and now we're up to 2.5 gig internet speeds! When broadband comes to the region, people are not only going to be able to access everything that it offers and have the world at their fingertips, but they're also going to be able to bring themselves and their culture and their experiences and their economies to the rest of the world. It's truly going to be transformative."

In 2021, GCI was among the first providers in the nation to commit to bringing 10 gig to its customers. The launch of 2.5 gig internet service is GCI's latest step on its road to 10 gig in the next few years.

About GCI

Headquartered in Alaska, GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer, business, government, and carrier customers throughout Alaska, serving more than 200 communities. The company has invested more than $4 billion in its Alaska network and facilities over the past 40 years and recently launched true standards-based 5G NR service in Anchorage, now the nation's northernmost 5G service area. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP). Learn more about Liberty Broadband at http://www.libertybroadband.com.

Visit the GCI Digital Newsroom for the latest news and information

Headquartered in Alaska, GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer, business, government, and carrier customers throughout Alaska, serving more than 200 communities. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GCI