Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2023. Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2023, was $1,127,683 or $1.26 per common share. This compares to $590,376 or $0.66 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year, an increase of 91%. The increase in net earnings for the first quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $1,246,000 compared to the same period of 2022. This was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $669,000, interest income on investments of $696,000 and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $268,000.

Total assets as of March 31, 2023, were $526.1 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2%. Total loans were $298.8 million and total deposits were $466.2 million as of March 31, 2023. This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, total loans increased 1.08% and total deposits decreased 5.8% versus December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits. Book value per share at March 31, 2023 was $35.06 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022. The increase in book value per share during the year was due to improvement in the unrealized loss position in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the first quarter's results noted "We were very pleased with the first quarter results for 2023. Our first quarter 2023 results, in comparison to first quarter results of 2022, show that we're successfully navigating a challenging interest rate environment. We continue to see good loan production and sound credit quality. We were pleased to announce and pay an annual dividend of $0.85 per share in April. This 21% increase over the dividend paid in 2022 reflects our overall financial strength. We were also pleased to announce the recent opening of our Macon branch and expansion into the Central Georgia market."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates five full-service financial centers and one loan production office. In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















3/31/2023

12/31/2022







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 32,200,859

$ 51,430,016



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 162,671,878

159,640,457



Other investment 905,800

285,500



Mortgage loans held for sale 1,789,420

140,409

















Loans, net of unearned income 303,106,377

300,130,642



Allowance for loan loss (4,333,414)

(4,549,357)





Loans, net 298,772,963

295,581,285

















Premises and equipment 8,066,029

8,000,576



Other assets 21,674,245

21,669,411





Total Assets $ 526,081,194

$ 536,747,654













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 466,175,844

$ 494,869,684



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,824,380

9,818,393



Dividends payable 762,022

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,884,858

2,976,386





Total Liabilities 494,647,105

507,664,463















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,796,746

1,795,900



Restricted Stock (72,695)

(43,528)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,192,523

4,176,342



Retained earnings 37,130,422

36,764,762



Unrealized gain/loss on securities (11,612,906)

(13,610,285)





Total Stockholder's Equity 31,434,089

29,083,191



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 526,081,194

$ 536,747,654



















Book Value Per Share $ 35.06

$ 32.43





























OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















3/31/2023

3/31/2022







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,958,727

$ 3,290,023



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 189,681

195,025





Treasuries & Agencies 1,003,901

302,064





Corporate 94,766

94,974



Federal funds sold & other 305,658

37,654







5,552,733

3,919,740















Interest Expense:









Deposits 518,556

170,881



Other 195,091

155,987



Total Interest Expense 713,647

326,868



















Net interest income 4,839,086

3,592,872















Provision for loan losses --

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 4,839,086

3,592,872















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 161,787

162,946



Loss on Sale of Assets 3,900

--



Securities gains (losses), net --

--



Mortgage banking income 137,985

378,500



SBA loan related income 448,940

102,525



Commissions on investment sales 25,081

23,745



Other 396,074

401,071



Total noninterest income 1,173,767

1,068,787















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,604,784

2,300,196



Occupancy 301,090

302,906



Other operating 1,594,033

1,296,419



Total noninterest expense 4,499,906

3,899,521



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,512,947

762,138















Provision for income taxes 385,264

171,762



















Net Income $ 1,127,683

$ 590,376



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,497

896,074





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 897,245

896,822





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.26

$ 0.66

