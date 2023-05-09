Bankruptcy & Restructuring Expert Franklind Lea Joins The Brattle Group as Principal

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Franklind Lea to its Washington, DC office as a Principal in the firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice.

Franklind Lea | Principal | The Brattle Group (PRNewswire)

An expert in insolvency and financial restructuring, Mr. Lea has over three decades of experience working on complex business, financial, and real estate matters. His experience includes 17 years as a commercial lender, credit officer, and commercial real estate appraiser, and an additional 17 years as the founder of Tactical Financial Consulting, where he specialized in litigation and restructuring support for third parties.

"With his wealth of experience and wide-ranging expertise, Franklind is a wonderful addition to our growing Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice," said Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "He will not only provide valuable insights to our clients but will be an excellent mentor for up-and-coming colleagues."

Mr. Lea's broad expertise allows him to advise clients and provide expert testimony on numerous bankruptcy, financial, valuation, and restructuring-related issues. He has provided litigation support, served as an expert witness, or been a workout officer in over 200 federal, state, and bankruptcy court hearings.

Mr. Lea is one of only approximately 1,000 individuals in the US accredited as a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) by the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors. He is also an active member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, currently sitting on its Board of Directors, the Board's Executive Committee, and several sub-committees.

"I am thrilled to be joining the stellar group of professionals at The Brattle Group," said Mr. Lea. "I look forward to helping the firm grow its Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice and helping clients resolve complex issues."

To learn more about Mr. Lea, please see his full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brattle Group