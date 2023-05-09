Exotec Named as a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for 2023

Following another year of strong international growth, Exotec has been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for the second year in a row.

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec®, a global warehouse robotics provider, was named in the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list . Now in its eleventh year, the CNBC Disruptor 50 is an annual list that identifies fast-growing, innovative start-ups that are developing new business models and inspiring change within the business landscape.

Exotec is a rapidly growing global warehouse robotics provider for the world's largest brands, including GAP, Uniqlo, Ariat, Gymshark, and Decathlon. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible, elegant, warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. Founded in France in 2015, Exotec has been rapidly expanding across the globe with operations in 10 countries supporting more than 30 industry-leading brands spanning e-commerce, grocery, retail, manufacturing, and 3PL sectors.

Exotec has experienced unparalleled growth recently, tripling its customer base within the past few years and expanding its presence across the globe. In the North American market, where Exotec recently opened a headquarters in Atlanta, the company has tripled its revenue within just the past year. In January 2022, Exotec raised $335 million in a Series D fundraising round, leading to a valuation of $2 billion and powering this growth.

"As labor shortages and economic volatility persist, we continue to see a strong demand for powerful and elegant robotic solutions," said Romain Moulin, CEO and Co-founder of Exotec. "Being recognized as a CNBC Disruptor 50 company for the second year in a row is validating and shows that we are quickly disrupting the warehouse automation market, which has long been dominated by a handful of legacy players."

