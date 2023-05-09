Finalists Announced in eDynamic Learning's 2023 Career Compass Teacher Awards

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, 30 inspirational educators from across the country have been named finalists in eDynamic Learning's annual Career Compass Teacher Awards . eDynamic Learning is the largest provider of Career Technical Education (CTE) and elective digital curriculum in North America for grades 6-12. The awards were open to any United States certified teacher who taught eDynamic Learning courses or used Knowledge Matters simulations in their public, private, virtual, or charter school program. Teachers had the opportunity to earn many prizes including a curriculum grant, a laptop, complimentary professional development, and much more. The finalists span the nation from Florida to California and will be recognized live at a virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

The keynote event is led by generational expert Mark C. Perna , founder and CEO of TFS Results, and the creator of the Education with Purpose & Employment with Passion movement to help communities connect their education, business, and economic pipelines. Mark is a sought-after speaker, leading numerous state and national CTE conferences, and is the author of Answering Why, a bestselling book which has received eight national awards and has empowered countless parents, educators, and employers to unleash the true potential of today's young people. Mark contributes weekly at Forbes.com and serves on the Advisory Council for the Coalition for Career Development in Washington, DC. Mark will set the stage for the award ceremony with a powerful message for teachers: Empower, Engage, and Enable Career Exploration: The Power of the Teacher. This no cost professional development event is open to everyone and takes place at 11:00-11:45 am EST, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Finalists using eDynamic Learning digital curriculum include:

Carrie Woods, Orange County Virtual School, FL

Cleopatra Gatlin, Cordova High School, TN

David Marks, Lake County Tech Campus, IL

Halee Porter, Northside High School, TX

Jacqueline Gilbert, Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, NH

Jennifer Kelly, West Shore School District, PA

Kimberly Grant, Visions in Education, CA

Kelly Walton, Sherman High School, TX

Lori Tintella, Nassau BOCES, NY

Lois Noble, Bethel Virtual Academy, WA

Michele Martin, Bethel Virtual Academy, WA

Nancy Ortner, Visions In Education, CA

Nikki Causer, Brightmont Academy, AZ

Paula Life, Proximity Learning, Inc, TX

Shannon Johnson, Bethel Virtual Academy, WA

Summer Highfill, Oregon Charter Academy, OR

Susan Parks, Village Virtual, TN

Zach Fulmer, Garden Spot High School, New Holland, PA

Finalists using Knowledge Matters simulations from eDynamic Learning include:

Carissa Domrase, Franklin Central High School, IN

Duke Gardner, Riverbend High School, VA

Christopher Greene, Central Hardin High School, KY

Jacqueline Collins, Mansfield High School, MA

Jeffrey Collins, Childress High School, TX

Jenna Burns, Walker Career Center, IN

Jennifer Maras, Morris Area High School, MN

Merridee Gibson, Mechanicsville High School, VA

Mike Kaluza, Little Falls Community High School, MN

Rosetta Bynum, Zachary High School, LA

Ryan Dockter, Griggs County Central, ND

Theresa lliff, Newton High School, NJ

About eDynamic Learning

eDynamic Learning is the largest provider of college and career readiness solutions established with a mission of helping students find their passion and prepare them with the knowledge and skills to make life-shaping decisions. eDynamic Learning offers award-winning courseware for grades 5-12 with nearly 250 courses for schools to choose from to support career-focused elective and career technical education classes. eDynamic Learning's Knowledge Matters division is the leading provider of simulation-based educational content with over one-third of all U.S. high schools using the Virtual Business line of simulations. Popular with Career Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs), Knowledge Matters' simulations are used in business, marketing, personal finance, fashion, and hospitality classes.

View original content:

SOURCE eDynamic Learning