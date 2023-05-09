Igniting Change in Women's Sports: AllAthlete's Partnership with Asian Coaches Association Empowering Female Athletes

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllAthlete , the nation's premier athlete discovery platform, is proud to emphasize its unwavering commitment to advancing women's sports by partnering with the Asian Coaches Association (ACA). This collaboration aims to connect talented female and under-represented athletes with prestigious college sports programs in the NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

AllAthlete is honored to join forces with the Asian Coaches Association, an organization boasting some of the most innovative, driven, and passionate coaches in the industry. The AllAthlete team understands the value of giving attention to minority and disadvantaged athletes across all sports. Focused on empowering athletes to reach their full potential in both men's and women's sports, AllAthlete sponsored the Men's and Women's Basketball Coaches Receptions during the 2023 March Madness basketball tournament to increase ACA's visibility.

"When we started to build AllAthlete we wanted to create a platform that leveled the playing field for all athletes," said Greg Auerbach, Founder & President of AllAthlete. "Since we launched the platform, female athletes who play basketball, volleyball, soccer, and many other sports have been a huge part of our engaged user base. We aspire to continue to build out features and services that allow them to excel at their sports."

The AllAthlete platform is transforming the landscape of athletic recruitment by enabling athletes to showcase their skills, experience, and performance metrics to prestigious college sports programs like Duke, Michigan, and Stanford. Boasting a diverse community of over 125,000 athletes and thousands of college coaches, recruiters, and athletic personnel, AllAthlete offers equal opportunities and exposure for both women's and men's athletics in 60+ sports.

"AllAthlete improves gender equity in college sports by providing equal opportunity for both female and male student-athletes to promote their skillset in each respective sport," said Colleen Matsuhara, Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Coach. "AllAthlete shares the same information to promote and elevate each student-athlete not only for the collegiate coaches/recruiters but can also boost media exposure."

Founded in 2020 by Greg Auerbach, AllAthlete is a groundbreaking platform designed to champion both women's and men's athletics by providing a comprehensive space for athletes to showcase their entire sports resume. Auerbach, a former member of Michigan's football recruiting staff, recognized the limitations of traditional recruiting processes, which often overlook the vast majority of the 8 million high school athletes across the country. These athletes lack the exposure and resources needed to advance to the next level of their athletic careers. By partnering with the Asian Coaches Association, AllAthlete reinforces its steadfast commitment to empowering athletes of all genders and elevating underrepresented sports.

Steve Yang, Vice President of the Asian Coaches Association, praised AllAthlete's efforts to improve gender equity in college sports visibility. "AllAthlete's platform provides student-athletes an opportunity to brand themselves that is geared toward their respective sport. Each student-athlete will have the same amount of coverage whether media coverage is at their event(s) or not. AllAthlete is the place to grow your brand and network."

About AllAthlete

AllAthlete is a mobile and web-based platform designed for both athletes and college sports programs. The platform allows athletes to comprehensively showcase their athletic resumes, including highlights, measurable achievements, and accomplishments. With a seamless search feature, college sports programs can effortlessly discover athletes based on sport, position, and performance metrics, ensuring an ideal match for their specific requirements.

As a result, AllAthlete enables top NCAA D1, D2, D3, NAIA, and NJCAA college sports programs to identify and recruit emerging talents. Available on the Apple App Store and accessible online at www.allathlete.com, AllAthlete is the go-to platform for connecting aspiring athletes with prestigious college sports opportunities. Visit https://allathlete.com/ to learn more.

About the Asian Coaches Association

The Asian Coaches Association (ACA) is dedicated to supporting and elevating Asian Coaches across all levels, providing a robust network of resources and connections to help them advance professionally. Our members, known for their innovation, intelligence, and enthusiasm, are among the most respected coaches in basketball. They embody high character, loyalty, and a team-first attitude.

Open to anyone who supports the advancement of Asian Coaches worldwide, the ACA promotes the growth and development of coaches in both men's and women's basketball. Through networking, mentorship, education, and access to fellow ACA members, our organization drives the collective improvement of each participating member.

In recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we celebrate the exceptional Asian Coaches who have made significant contributions to the sport of basketball and acknowledge those who will continue to push the game to new heights. Visit http://asiancoachesassociation.com/ to learn more.

