LUMIX S5IIX and LUMIX S5II Information Update

The LUMIX S5IIX offers BRAW compatibility; in addition to ProRes RAW, Blackmagic RAW is also available. The camera also features expanded compatibility with external devices, plus support for ATOMOS Ninja V, ATOMOS SHOGUN CONNECT and ATOMOS Ninja V+. The Recording Mode can be set as follows:



59.94Hz 50.00Hz Full-frame 5.9K 16:9 5888x3312 12-bit 29.97p

23.98p 25.00p APS-C 4.1K 17:9 4128x2176 12-bit 59.94p

29.97p

23.98p 50.00p

25.00p 3.5K 4:3 3536x2656 12-bit 29.97p

23.98p 50.00p

25.00p

For more information on the LUMIX S5IIX, please refer to the January 4, 2023 press release.

*Please refer to the ATOMOS website for the information on the corresponding firmware version of ATOMOS Ninja V+, ATOMOS Ninja V or ATOMOS Shogun CONNECT.

*Software that supports ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with ATOMOS Ninja V+ or ATOMOS Ninja V. Apply the LUT (Look up table) available on the following customer supports site to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/download/lut/s1h_raw_lut/

*Please refer to the Blackmagic Design website for the information on the corresponding firmware version of the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR.

*DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to play back and edit Blackmagic RAW data. DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to deliver projects using Blackmagic RAW data in resolutions over 3840x2160.

*All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

Firmware Update for LUMIX S5II (Version 2.0)

The LUMIX S5II firmware update will offer RAW data output over HDMI (Requires Software Upgrade Key DWW-SFU2). In addition to ProRes RAW, Blackmagic RAW will now be available. Live View Composite, which is pre-installed on the LUMIX S5IIX, is also among the new features included in the firmware update.

The firmware update program for LUMIX S5II will be available on June 13, 2023.

