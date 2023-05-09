Mission Wealth Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual Best Workplaces for 2023

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year. The list is the result of comprehensive measurement and surveying of thousands of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the Inc. Best Workplaces award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team of professionals. Our purpose has always been to provide caring advice that empowers people to realize true wealth, and our core values of caring, committed, growth-minded, and adaptable have guided us in creating a culture that is second to none." said Dannell Stuart , President and Partner. "We are proud to have built a team that not only excels at what they do but also genuinely cares for each other and our clients."

Survey results showed that the word caring best describes Mission Wealth's work environment. 100% of survey participants believed that the senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Inc. Media

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For methodology and more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Mission Wealth

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth is a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that proudly serves over 2,600 clients and families and manages over $5.6 billion in assets across the United States. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate and trust management, philanthropic advice, and family office solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's values or services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or call (805) 882-2360 .

