RX3 Growth Partners Announces Oversubscribed Fund II Close

Consumer Growth Equity Firm, Co-Founded by Aaron Rodgers, Expands Its Platform and

Adds Additional Celebrity Investors

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RX3 Growth Partners today announced the close of its second fund, oversubscribed at nearly $150 million. RX3 is now one of the largest talent-backed dedicated consumer growth equity firms. The firm augments its investment strategy with value-add capabilities in growth-stage companies across the consumer landscape.

Four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl Champion and NY Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers co-founded RX3 Growth Partners

Four-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl Champion and new NY Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers co-founded the firm and serves as a General Partner. He is joined by fellow co-founders Nate Raabe, Managing Partner, and Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH MKM.

"This marks an exciting time for all of us at RX3," said Co-Founder Aaron Rodgers. "Our family of athletes, musicians, actors and business leaders not only adds to the unique RX3 community we have built, but also allows us to invest in and support category leading growth-stage, consumer brands," he continued.

With this second fund, RX3 has successfully expanded its roster of influential Limited Partners to include a diverse group of celebrities and athletes, including Christina Aguilera, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Jared Goff, Josh Allen, Josh Duhamel, Marshmello, Michael Phelps, Miles Teller, and Thomas Rhett, to name just a few. These additions create even more opportunities for the fund to enter new categories in which RX3's authentic value-add is uniquely aligned.

In addition to its Limited Partners, Fund II is supported by prominent advisors, including Vanessa Hudgens and Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Ventures, who bring deep industry relationships and expertise to RX3.

RX3 Growth Partners seeks to partner with companies who are well-positioned to benefit from the firm's innovative, full-funnel approach to drive growth through authentic talent and brand-oriented partnerships. The RX3 team identifies a mix of growth and later-stage investment opportunities across the consumer market where RX3 partners and investors can provide access and value beyond capital. RX3 seeks to foster authentic relationships where celebrities are stakeholders in a brand's long-term success.

"We are grateful for the continued support from our existing and new Limited Partners who have embraced our differentiated investment platform," said RX3's co-founder and Managing Partner, Nate Raabe. "We believe our oversubscribed Fund II is a testament to the quality of our team, partners, value-add strategy, and track record," he added.

About RX3 Growth Partners

RX3 Growth Partners, an institutional growth equity firm, was founded in 2018 and is backed by a community of athletes, celebrities, and professional investors. The firm seeks to align itself with high-quality brands that resonate with its investor network to help drive consumer awareness and long-term growth. This differentiated strategy allows the firm to offer value beyond capital to the next generation of leading consumer brands.

