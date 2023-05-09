TalentNeuron, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Appoints Julie Peck Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentNeuron (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Julie Peck as its Chief Executive Officer following the carve-out of the Company from Gartner, Inc. and its acquisition by Leeds Equity Partners in February of this year.

Julie joins TalentNeuron with an extensive track record of growing and transforming SaaS, data and information services businesses, both organically and through acquisition, and brings deep domain expertise in technology and tech-enabled product offerings. Julie previously served as the CEO of Vcheck Global, a tech-enabled services company providing background intelligence to financial institutions, corporations and capital markets dealmakers. Prior to Vcheck, Julie spent over a decade in various senior leadership roles across key business lines for Wolters Kluwer, including as General Manager of TyMetrix, a SaaS-based provider of data and analytics solutions to legal departments and law firms.

"As a now stand-alone business with a plethora of strategic opportunities to partner with business leaders to address key human capital business imperatives, we are excited to have Julie take the leadership role at TalentNeuron team," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity and board member of TalentNeuron. "Julie's leadership, in partnership with the rest of the talented executive team at TalentNeuron, will be instrumental in supporting the Company's next phase of growth as we seek to enrich the deep insights we provide our clients and bring additional customer-centric solutions to address tomorrow's human capital challenges."

"I am delighted to be joining TalentNeuron. I am deeply aligned with its mission of empowering organizations to make better informed human capital decisions, and believe the Company's expansive data, leading technology platform, and deep market insights are a transformational combination that has become mission-critical for business leaders working through unprecedented times of change, evolution, and complexity in the talent markets across the globe." said Julie Peck. "I look forward to working with TalentNeuron's talented team, and with our current and future clients, to drive innovation, deliver exceptional outcomes, and better serve our customers' human capital needs."

Christopher Mairs, Managing Director of Leeds Equity and board member of TalentNeuron, added "When partnering with TalentNeuron earlier this year we found a strong, passionate team with a culture driven by delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. The existing team have been delivering at a very high level, and bringing in an executive of Julie's caliber will only serve to accelerate TalentNeuron's continued growth and success."

About TalentNeuron:

TalentNeuron is a subscription-based provider of labor market data and analytics for corporate human resource and talent analytics teams. Through its proprietary data normalization and enrichment process, TalentNeuron creates actionable labor market intelligence out of disparate, unstructured data, enabling talent leaders to make critical human capital decisions, deliver more efficient workforce access, and advance corporate DEI initiatives. For additional information on TalentNeuron, see https://www.talentneuron.com.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

