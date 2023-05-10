Deere to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MOLINE, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) will hold its second quarter 2023 earnings call on Friday, 19 May, beginning at 9:00 a.m. central time. During the call, the company's financial and operating performance will be discussed with analysts, investors and other members of the financial community.

The earnings call can be accessed at www.JohnDeere.com/earnings. The recorded call will be available on the Deere website for a period of time afterward. The Deere earnings release, other financial information and earnings call presentation can be accessed at the link above.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure. For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

