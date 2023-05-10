Evoke Bolsters Leadership Team with Media President Katie McCarthy

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evoke, an Inizio company and leading global health brand, experience, and communications platform, announced the addition of industry veteran Katie McCarthy as President of the platform's media capability. The move comes as Evoke continues to invest in its high-growth audience intelligence, omnichannel and media, and activation capabilities to provide clients with new and innovative solutions to their most pressing commercial and communications challenges.

Evoke tagline logo (PRNewswire)

As President of Evoke's Media capability, McCarthy will lead the platform's cross-functional team of advanced media experts and partner with clients to integrate their paid media and omnichannel initiatives more thoughtfully with plans grounded in rich data and audience intelligence to enhance the customer experience among patients and HCPs. Under McCarthy's leadership, Evoke is positioned to guide clients in more closely tying media measurements to business outcomes by activating specialty talent, practical innovation, and the right tools for analysis, channel planning, and audience development.

"I'm excited to be a part of such an impressive and connected platform and to continue to grow something truly differentiated together," said McCarthy. "Evoke unlocks so many possibilities, and it's time for media to get its due in pharma and healthcare marketing. Ultimately, media allows us to physically put life-saving education into the hands of patients, HCPs, and payers. And the ROI is clear. Media plays a critical role in achieving a brand's commercial goals while providing a seamless, more equitable health experience for everyone in an authentic and agile way."

McCarthy continued, "More dynamic content creation, precision audience targeting, goal development, and end-to-end measurement all play a role and gear us up for better, more innovative omnichannel solutions. And with the Evoke platform and end-to-end capabilities, the foundation has already been set for us to refine and define the future of healthcare marketing."

"We are thrilled to welcome Katie to the Evoke team," said Heather Torak, Chief Operating Officer. "Her deep knowledge and expertise of media strategy across the health space set the stage for a unique and innovative approach in how we continue to grow our media capability and partner with clients to quickly and seamlessly deliver against their goals."

"Our ability to offer clients integrated and data-driven media and creative solutions has been a significant source of growth for the platform. Innovative media, audience, and activation solutions are as critical as ever in today's omnichannel environment, and I couldn't be more pleased to have Katie leading the charge," shared Reid Connolly, CEO and Founder of Evoke.

McCarthy joins Evoke from Initiative and has a 20+ year history of building and growing strategic media plans and campaigns. Her wide range of experience includes pharma and healthcare, including consumer and HCP in a variety of therapeutic categories like oncology, vaccines, diabetes, and mental health. She also has a unique multidisciplinary background with hands-on experience in analytics, performance marketing, and biddable media strategy, all of which contribute to her ability to effectively lead cross-channel teams and successfully identify and solve for brand challenges.

