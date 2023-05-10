First Citizens BancShares Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

RALEIGH, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (Nasdaq: FCNCA) reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. said: "We are pleased with our solid financial performance in the first quarter, marked by continued momentum across all our lines of business. Since the completion of our acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A. on March 27, 2023, we have made strides to integrate our two companies, including meaningful engagement with key Silicon Valley Bank leaders and clients. Building on the considerable strengths Silicon Valley Bank brings to the business, including exceptional talent and expertise, significant scale, geographic diversity, and meaningful solutions for customers, we are confident we will continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders. In an environment of macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties, we continue to operate with solid capital and liquidity positions. We remain encouraged by the resiliency of our clients in the face of elevated inflation and rising interest rates and we look forward to continuing to support them."

PURCHASE AND ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF SILICON VALLEY BRIDGE BANK FROM THE FDIC

On March 27, 2023 , BancShares announced that through its banking subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, it assumed all customer deposits and certain other liabilities and acquired substantially all loans and certain other assets of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Acquisition"), as successor to Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"). In connection with the Acquisition, BancShares identified a new business segment (the "SVB segment") which includes the assets, liabilities and results of operations related to the Acquisition.





The Acquisition included total assets with estimated fair values of approximately $106.60 billion and total loans with estimated fair values of approximately $68.50 billion , including Global Fund Banking, Private Bank, and the Technology & Life Science and Healthcare loan portfolios and $35.28 billion in cash and interest-earning deposits at banks. BancShares also assumed approximately $55.96 billion in customer deposits and entered into a five-year note payable to the FDIC (the "Purchase Money Note") of approximately $35.15 billion , bearing an interest rate of 3.50%. The deposits were acquired without a premium and the assets were acquired at a discount of $16.45 billion .





In connection with the Acquisition, BancShares granted the FDIC a value appreciation instrument with a value of up to $500 million payable in cash. The FDIC exercised its option on March 28, 2023 , and BancShares paid the FDIC $500 million in cash in April of 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The results for the first quarter include the Acquisition. Measures referenced as adjusted below are non-GAAP financial measures (refer to the supporting tables for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure). Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $9.52 billion compared to $257 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $9.50 billion, or $653.64 per diluted common share, compared to $243 million, or $16.67 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As a result of the Acquisition, net income includes a preliminary gain on acquisition of $9.82 billion (net of tax) , a provision for acquired non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loan and lease losses of $462 million and a provision for unfunded commitments of $254 million. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $292 million, or $20.09 per diluted common share, down from $306 million, or $20.94 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 results were impacted by the following items:

Preliminary gain on acquisition of $9.82 billion (net of tax) related to the acquisition,





Provision for acquired non-PCD loan and lease losses of $462 million and a provision for unfunded commitments of $254 million related to the Acquisition,





Acquisition-related expenses of $28 million ,





Realized loss on the sale of an investment security of $14 million ,





Unrealized loss on fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities of $9 million ,





Intangible asset amortization of $5 million ,





Gain on sale of leasing equipment of $4 million , and





Provision for credit losses on investment securities available for sale of $4 million .

The following bullets highlight significant changes in the components of net income and adjusted net income between the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022:

Net interest income totaled $850 million , up from $802 million in the fourth quarter. The SVB segment contributed $65 million during the quarter.





Net interest margin was 3.41%, an increase of 5 basis points over the fourth quarter, as the rising interest rate environment increased yields on our earning assets coupled with average loan growth, partially offset by higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings.





Noninterest income totaled $10.26 billion compared to $429 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $9.82 billion gain on acquisition. Adjusted noninterest income totaled $309 million compared to $290 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $19 million . The increase was primarily due a $14 million gain on customer derivative positions, a $7 million increase in wealth management services due to increased brokerage transactions and higher assets under management, a $4 million increase in fee income associated with higher capital markets fees, and a $8 million increase spread among various items, partially offset by a $7 million decline in factoring commissions, a $5 million decrease in cardholder services, and a $2 million decline in income from bank-owned life insurance.





Noninterest expense totaled $855 million compared to $760 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted noninterest expense totaled $677 million compared to $590 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $87 million . The increases in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense were primarily the result of higher personnel costs of $66 million due to seasonal adjustments associated with the savings plan and payroll taxes, promotions and annual merit adjustments, a $13 million increase in FDIC insurance expense, the impact from the SVB segment, and a $14 million increase spread among various items, partially offset by a $6 million decrease in marketing expenses in the Direct Bank.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

Loans totaled $138.29 billion , an increase of $67.51 billion compared to $70.78 billion as of December 31, 2022 . The increase is primarily due to SVB segment loans of $66.17 billion as of March 31, 2023 . The remaining $1.3 billion increase occurred among various businesses, including Mortgage, Commercial Services, Real Estate Finance and Retail Services. The yield on loans was 5.57% for the first quarter compared to 5.10% in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Deposits totaled $140.05 billion , an increase of $50.64 billion compared to $89.41 billion as of December 31, 2022 . The increase is primarily due to SVB segment deposits of $49.26 billion as of March 31, 2023 . The remaining $1.26 billion increase was due to a $2.32 billion increase in time deposits and a $1.3 billion increase in savings account balances, partially offset by a $914 million decrease in money market deposits, a $472 million decrease in checking with interest accounts, and a $817 million decline in noninterest bearing deposits driven by a reduction in commercial deposit balances. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 39.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023 , compared to 27.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 . The cost of average total deposits was 1.24% for the first quarter, up 46 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.





Total borrowings increased $39.45 billion during the quarter, primarily due to the $35.15 billion Purchase Money Note related to the Acquisition and the $4.25 billion increase in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND CREDIT QUALITY

Provision for credit losses totaled $783 million compared to $79 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $704 million . The increase was primarily related to the Acquisition, which included provisions for credit losses of $462 million for non-PCD loans and $254 million for unfunded commitments. Adjusted provision for credit losses totaled $63 million compared to $79 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $16 million . The decrease was due to a $23 million decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments and a $19 million decrease in reserve build (from $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $21 million in the first quarter of 2023), partially offset by a $26 million increase in net charge-offs. The $21 million reserve build for the quarter was a result of loan growth and deterioration in credit quality, partially offset by portfolio mix and CECL macroeconomic forecasts. Net charge-offs totaled $50 million , or a ratio of 0.27% of average loans, compared to $24 million , or a ratio of 0.14% of average loans, during the fourth quarter of 2022.





Nonaccrual loans were $828 million or 0.60% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 compared to $627 million , or 0.89% of total loans at December 31, 2022 . The increase is primarily due to $224 million of nonaccrual loans in the SVB segment at March 31, 2023 .





Delinquencies at March 31, 2023 of $1.2 billion increased $349 million compared to December 31, 2022 . The increase is primarily due to $206 million of delinquent loans in the SVB segment and an increase in past due commercial loans at March 31, 2023 .





The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.6 billion , or 1.16% of total loans at March 31, 2023 , an increase of $683 million from December 31, 2022 . The Acquisition resulted in a $662 million increase in the allowance for credit losses, which included $200 million related to PCD loans and $462 million related to non-PCD loans. The remaining $21 million increase was primarily related to portfolio growth, mild credit quality deterioration, and higher specific reserves partially offset by improvement in the macroeconomic forecasts.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc., a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches and offices in 23 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans, asset quality, future performance, and other strategic goals of BancShares. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "predicts," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "designed," "could," "may," "should," "will," "potential," "continue", "aims" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on BancShares' current expectations and assumptions regarding BancShares' business, the economy, and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other risk factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect BancShares' future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BancShares to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general competitive, economic, political, geopolitical events (including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) and market conditions, including changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions and the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and other volatility, the financial success or changing conditions or strategies of BancShares' vendors or customers, including changes in demand for deposits, loans and other financial services, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in the quality or composition of BancShares' loan or investment portfolio, actions of government regulators, including the recent and projected interest rate hikes by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (the "Federal Reserve"), changes to estimates of future costs and benefits of actions taken by BancShares, BancShares' ability to main adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the potential impact of decisions by the Federal Reserve on BancShares' capital plans, adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions, including the significant turbulence in the capital or financial markets, the impact of the current inflationary environment, the impact of implementation and compliance with current or proposed laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including the risk that such laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations may change, the availability of capital and personnel, and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of BancShares' previous acquisition transactions, including the Acquisition and the recently completed transaction with CIT, which acquisition risks include (1) disruption from the transactions with customer, supplier or employee relationships, (2) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events or liabilities or increased regulatory compliance obligations or oversight, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the transactions, (4) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the transactions may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (5) difficulties experienced in the integration of the businesses, (6) the ability to retain customers following the transactions and (7) adjustments to BancShares' estimated purchase accounting impacts of the Acquisition.

Except to the extent required by applicable laws or regulations, BancShares disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in BancShares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this release and supporting tables, including those referenced as "Adjusted," are "non-GAAP", meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to BancShares. BancShares believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial information, can provide transparency about or an alternative means of assessing its operating results and financial position to its investors, analysts and management. Each non-GAAP measure is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below and notable items are summarized in a separate table.

Dollars in millions, except per share data







Summary Financial Data & Key Metrics 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Results of Operations:





Net interest income $ 850 $ 802 $ 649 Provision for credit losses 783 79 464 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 67 723 185 Noninterest income 10,259 429 850 Noninterest expense 855 760 810 Income before income taxes 9,471 392 225 Income tax (benefit) expense (47) 135 (46) Net income 9,518 257 271 Preferred stock dividends 14 14 7 Net income available to common stockholders $ 9,504 $ 243 $ 264 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(1) $ 292 $ 306 $ 299 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) $ 10,254 $ 471 $ 689







Per Share Information:





Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) $ 653.64 $ 16.67 $ 16.70 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (EPS)(1) 20.09 20.94 18.95 Book value per common share 1,262.76 605.36 605.48 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)(1) 1,213.82 571.89 574.09







Key Performance Metrics:





Return on average assets (ROA) 33.23 % 0.93 % 1.00 % Adjusted ROA(1) 1.07 1.15 1.12 PPNR ROA(1) 35.80 1.70 2.54 Adjusted PPNR ROA(1) 1.69 1.81 1.31 Return on average common equity (ROE) 367.47 11.05 11.18 Adjusted ROE(1) 11.30 13.89 12.67 Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1) 386.69 11.70 11.83 Adjusted ROTCE(1) 11.89 14.71 13.41 Efficiency ratio 7.70 61.74 53.95 Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 58.39 54.08 61.57 Net interest margin (NIM)(2) 3.41 3.36 2.73







Select Balance Sheet Items at Period End:





Total investment securities $ 19,527 $ 19,369 $ 19,469 Total loans and leases 138,288 70,781 65,524 Total operating lease equipment, net 8,331 8,156 7,972 Total deposits 140,050 89,408 91,597 Total borrowings 46,094 6,645 3,292 Loan to deposit ratio 98.74 % 79.17 % 71.53 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 39.02 27.87 28.24







Capital Ratios at Period End: (3)





Total risk-based capital ratio 14.86 % 13.18 % 14.47 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.13 11.06 12.39 Common equity Tier 1 ratio 12.53 10.08 11.34 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 16.72 8.99 9.55







Asset Quality at Period End:





Nonaccrual loans to total loans and leases 0.60 % 0.89 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to loans and leases 1.16 1.30 1.29 Net charge-off ratio 0.27 0.14 0.09







(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of Notable Items. (2) Calculated net of average credit balances of factoring clients. (3) Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary pending completion of quarterly regulatory filings.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data







Income Statement (unaudited) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Interest income





Interest and fees on loans $ 1,017 $ 892 $ 621 Interest on investment securities 107 92 83 Interest on deposits at banks 87 56 6 Total interest income 1,211 1,040 710 Interest expense





Deposits 288 176 39 Borrowings 73 62 22 Total interest expense 361 238 61 Net interest income 850 802 649 Provision for credit losses 783 79 464 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 67 723 185 Noninterest income





Rental income on operating lease equipment 233 224 208 Fee income and other service charges 50 46 36 Wealth management services 42 35 35 Service charges on deposit accounts 24 22 27 Factoring commissions 19 26 27 Cardholder services, net 21 26 25 Merchant services, net 10 8 10 Insurance commissions 13 13 12 Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale, net (14) — — Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net (9) 2 3 Bank-owned life insurance 5 7 8 Gain on sale of leasing equipment, net 4 2 6 Gain on acquisition 9,824 — 431 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 6 Other noninterest income 37 18 16 Total noninterest income 10,259 429 850 Noninterest expense





Depreciation on operating lease equipment 89 88 81 Maintenance and other operating lease expenses 56 47 43 Salaries and benefits 420 354 356 Net occupancy expense 50 48 48 Equipment expense 58 55 52 Professional fees 12 11 12 Third-party processing fees 29 26 24 FDIC insurance expense 18 5 12 Marketing expense 15 21 8 Acquisition-related expenses 28 29 135 Intangible asset amortization 5 6 6 Other noninterest expense 75 70 33 Total noninterest expense 855 760 810 Income before income taxes 9,471 392 225 Income tax (benefit) expense (47) 135 (46) Net income $ 9,518 $ 257 $ 271 Preferred stock dividends 14 14 7 Net income available to common stockholders $ 9,504 $ 243 $ 264







Basic earnings per common share $ 654.22 $ 16.69 $ 16.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 653.64 $ 16.67 $ 16.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 14,526,693 14,590,387 15,779,153 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 14,539,709 14,607,426 15,779,153

Dollars in millions







Balance Sheet (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 1,598 $ 518 $ 523 Interest-earning deposits at banks 38,522 5,025 9,285 Securities purchased under agreements to resell — — — Investment in marketable equity securities 85 95 100 Investment securities available for sale 9,061 8,995 9,295 Investment securities held to maturity 10,381 10,279 10,074 Assets held for sale 94 60 83 Loans and leases 138,288 70,781 65,524 Allowance for credit losses (1,605) (922) (848) Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses 136,683 69,859 64,676 Operating lease equipment, net 8,331 8,156 7,972 Premises and equipment, net 1,743 1,456 1,431 Goodwill 346 346 346 Other intangible assets 364 140 156 Other assets 7,450 4,369 4,656 Total assets $ 214,658 $ 109,298 $ 108,597







Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 54,649 $ 24,922 $ 25,867 Interest-bearing 85,401 64,486 65,730 Total deposits 140,050 89,408 91,597 Credit balances of factoring clients 1,126 995 1,150 Borrowings:





Short-term borrowings 1,009 2,186 616 Long-term borrowings 45,085 4,459 2,676 Total borrowings 46,094 6,645 3,292 Other liabilities 8,172 2,588 1,988 Total liabilities $ 195,442 $ 99,636 $ 98,027







Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock 881 881 881 Common stock:





Class A - $1 par value 14 14 15 Class B - $1 par value 1 1 1 Additional paid in capital 4,104 4,109 5,344 Retained earnings 14,885 5,392 4,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (669) (735) (305) Total stockholders' equity 19,216 9,662 10,570 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 214,658 109,298 108,597









Dollars in millions, except share per share data







Notable Items (1) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Noninterest income





Rental income on operating lease equipment (2) $ (145) $ (135) $ (124) Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale, net 14 — — Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net 9 (2) (3) Gain on sale of leasing equipment, net (4) (2) (6) Gain on acquisition (9,824) — (431) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (6) Noninterest income - total adjustments $ (9,950) $ (139) $ (570) Noninterest expense





Depreciation on operating lease equipment (2) (89) (88) (81) Maintenance and other operating lease equipment expense (2) (56) (47) (43) Acquisition-related expenses (28) (29) (135) Intangible asset amortization (5) (6) (6) Other noninterest expense (3) — — 27 Noninterest expense - total adjustments $ (178) $ (170) $ (238) Day 2 provision, including provision for unfunded commitments (716) — (513) Provision for credit losses - investment securities available for sale (4) — — Provision for credit losses - total adjustments $ (720) $ — $ (513) Impact of notable items on pre-tax income $ (9,052) $ 31 $ 181 Income tax impact (4) (5) 160 (32) 146 Impact of notable items on net income $ (9,212) $ 63 $ 35 Impact of notable items on diluted EPS $ (633.55) $ 4.27 $ 2.25









(1) Notable items include income and expense for infrequent transactions and certain recurring items (typically noncash) that Management believes should be excluded from adjusted measures (non-GAAP) to enhance understanding of operations and comparability to historical periods. Management utilizes both GAAP and adjusted measures (non-GAAP) to analyze the Company's performance. Refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Depreciation and maintenance and other operating lease expenses are reclassified from noninterest expense to a reduction of rental income on operating lease equipment. There is no net impact to earnings for this notable item as adjusted noninterest income and expense are reduced by the same amount. Adjusted rental income on operating lease equipment (non-GAAP) is net of depreciation and maintenance expense for operating lease equipment. Management believes this measure enhances comparability to banking peers, primarily due to the extent of our rail and other equipment rental activities. Refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (3) Includes termination of two post retirement benefit plans. (4) 4Q22 includes $55 million of tax expense related to the early surrender of BOLI policies. During 4Q22, management decided to early surrender $1.2 billion of BOLI policies. This triggered a taxable gain of $160 million and resulted in tax expense of $55 million. (5) For the periods presented the income tax impact may include tax discrete items and changes in the estimated annualized effective tax rate.



Dollars in millions, except share and per share data Condensed Income Statement (unaudited) - Adjusted for Notable Items (1) BancShares BancShares BancShares 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Interest income $ 1,211 $ 1,040 $ 710 Interest expense 361 238 61 Net interest income 850 802 649 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 63 79 (49) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 787 723 698 Noninterest income 309 290 280 Noninterest expense 677 590 572 Income before income taxes 419 423 406 Income tax expense 113 103 100 Net income $ 306 $ 320 $ 306 Preferred stock dividends 14 14 7 Net income available to common stockholders $ 292 $ 306 $ 299







Basic earnings per common share $ 20.11 $ 20.97 $ 18.95 Diluted earnings per common share $ 20.09 $ 20.94 $ 18.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 14,526,693 14,590,387 15,779,153 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 14,539,709 14,607,426 15,779,153

(1) The GAAP income statements and notable items are included previously in this communication. The condensed adjusted income statements above (non-GAAP) exclude the impacts of notable items. Refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dollars in millions







Loans & Leases by Class (end of period) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Loans & Leases by Class





Commercial





Commercial construction $ 2,971 $ 2,804 $ 2,633 Owner-occupied commercial mortgages 14,456 14,473 13,553 Non-owner-occupied commercial mortgages 10,292 9,902 9,293 Commercial and industrial 24,508 24,105 22,402 Leases 2,163 2,171 2,220 Total commercial $ 54,390 $ 53,455 $ 50,101







Consumer





Residential mortgage $ 13,727 $ 13,309 $ 11,711 Revolving mortgage 1,916 1,951 1,840 Consumer auto 1,452 1,414 1,320 Consumer other 632 652 552 Total consumer $ 17,727 $ 17,326 $ 15,423







SVB





Global fund banking $ 36,097 $ — $ — Investor dependent - early stage 1,994 — — Investor dependent - growth stage 4,418 — — Innovation C&I and cash flow dependent 9,193 — — Private Bank 9,476 — — CRE 2,444 — — Other 2,549 — — Total SVB $ 66,171 $ — $ — Total loans and leases $ 138,288 $ 70,781 $ 65,524 Less: Allowance for credit losses (1,605) (922) (848) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses $ 136,683 $ 69,859 $ 64,676

















Deposits by Type (end of period) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Demand $ 54,649 $ 24,922 $ 25,898 Checking with interest 23,743 16,202 16,702 Money market 30,598 21,040 26,249 Savings 17,932 16,634 13,506 Time 13,128 10,610 9,242 Total deposits $ 140,050 $ 89,408 $ 91,597









Dollars in millions







Credit Quality & Allowance 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Nonaccrual loans $ 828 $ 627 $ 538 Ratio of nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.60 % 0.89 % 0.82 %







Charge-offs $ (62) $ (39) $ (33) Recoveries 12 15 18 Net charge-offs $ (50) $ (24) $ (15) Net charge-off ratio 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.09 %







Allowance for credit losses to loans ratio 1.16 % 1.30 % 1.29 %







Allowance for credit losses - beginning $ 922 $ 882 $ 178 Initial PCD ACL 200 — 284 Day 2 provision, excluding provision for unfunded commitments 462 — 454 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 71 64 (53) Net charge-offs (50) (24) (15) Allowance for credit losses - ending $ 1,605 $ 922 $ 848









Dollars in millions





Average Balance Sheet 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Avg

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Avg

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Avg

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 73,900 $ 1,017 5.57 % $ 69,290 $ 892 5.10 % $ 64,144 $ 621 3.92 % Total investment securities 19,416 107 2.21 18,876 92 1.95 19,492 83 1.71 Interest-earning deposits at banks 7,585 87 4.61 6,193 56 3.60 11,476 6 0.19 Total interest-earning assets (2) $ 100,901 $ 1,211 4.85 % $ 94,359 $ 1,040 4.37 % $ 95,112 $ 710 3.02 %



















Operating lease equipment, net (including held for sale) $ 8,236



$ 8,049



$ 7,924



Cash and due from banks 595



500



536



Allowance for credit losses (936)



(886)



(914)



All other noninterest-earning assets 7,368



7,770



7,736



Total assets $ 116,164



$ 109,792



$ 110,394



Interest-bearing deposits:

















Checking with interest $ 16,499 $ 22 0.50 % $ 15,985 $ 13 0.24 % $ 16,614 $ 5 0.10 % Money market 21,216 80 1.53 21,200 60 1.13 26,199 15 0.24 Savings 17,521 110 2.54 15,831 69 1.73 13,659 9 0.26 Time deposits 12,126 76 2.55 9,516 34 1.42 9,794 10 0.43 Total interest-bearing deposits 67,362 288 1.73 62,532 176 1.12 66,266 39 0.24 Borrowings:

















Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 455 — 0.30 514 — 0.27 600 — 0.16 Short-term FHLB Borrowings 323 4 4.67 2,080 20 3.77 — — — Short-term borrowings 778 4 2.23 2,594 20 3.04 600 — 0.16 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,284 40 4.96 2,818 28 3.90 641 2 1.29 Senior unsecured borrowings 883 5 2.06 906 4 2.08 2,719 12 1.71 Subordinated debt 1,048 9 3.54 1,051 9 3.38 1,060 8 2.96 Other borrowings 1,978 15 2.95 25 1 5.76 85 — 1.85 Long-term borrowings 7,193 69 3.84 4,800 42 3.45 4,505 22 1.95 Total borrowings 7,971 73 3.68 7,394 62 3.32 5,105 22 1.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 75,333 $ 361 1.94 % $ 69,926 $ 238 1.35 % $ 71,371 $ 61 0.35 %



















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 26,482



$ 26,510



$ 25,354



Credit balances of factoring clients 1,007



1,174



1,160



Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,973



2,561



2,086



Stockholders' equity 11,369



9,621



10,423



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 116,164



$ 109,792



$ 110,394























Net interest income

$ 850



$ 802



$ 649

Net interest spread (2)



2.91 %



3.02 %



2.67 % Net interest margin (2)



3.41 %



3.36 %



2.73 %



















(1) Loans and leases include non-PCD and PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and held for sale. Interest income on loans and leases includes accretion income and loan fees. (2) The balance and rate presented is calculated net of average credit balances of factoring clients. Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.



Dollars in millions, except share and per share data











Non-GAAP Reconciliations



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22











Net income and EPS









Net income (GAAP)

a $ 9,518 $ 257 $ 271 Preferred stock dividends



14 14 7 Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)

b 9,504 243 264 Total notable items, after income tax

c (9,212) 63 35 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

d = (a+c) 306 320 306 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

e = (b+c) $ 292 $ 306 $ 299 Weighted average common shares outstanding









Basic

f 14,526,693 14,590,387 15,779,153 Diluted

g 14,539,709 14,607,426 15,779,153 EPS (GAAP)









Basic

b/f $ 654.22 $ 16.69 $ 16.70 Diluted

b/g 653.64 16.67 16.70 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)









Basic

e/f $ 20.11 $ 20.97 $ 18.95 Diluted

e/g 20.09 20.94 18.95











Noninterest income and expense









Noninterest income

h $ 10,259 $ 429 $ 850 Impact of notable items, before income tax



(9,950) (139) (570) Adjusted or core noninterest income

i $ 309 $ 290 $ 280











Noninterest expense

j $ 855 $ 760 $ 810 Impact of notable items, before income tax



(178) (170) (238) Adjusted or core noninterest expense

k $ 677 $ 590 $ 572











Provision (benefit) for credit losses









Provision (benefit) for credit losses



$ 783 $ 79 $ 464 Plus: Day 2 provision for credit losses



(716) — (513) Plus: Specific reserve for AFS securities



(4) — — Adjusted provision (benefit) for credit losses



$ 63 $ 79 $ (49)











PPNR









Net income (GAAP)

a $ 9,518 $ 257 $ 271 Plus:









Provision for credit losses



783 79 464 Income tax expense (benefit)



(47) 135 (46) PPNR (non-GAAP)

l $ 10,254 $ 471 $ 689 Plus: total notable items, before income tax



(9,772) 31 (332) Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)

m $ 482 $ 502 $ 357























Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data











Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22











ROA









Net income (GAAP)

a $ 9,518 $ 257 $ 271 Annualized net income

n = a annualized 38,602 1,020 1,099 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

d 306 320 306 Annualized adjusted net income

p = d annualized 1,244 1,270 1,242 Average assets

o 116,164 109,792 110,394 ROA

n/o 33.23 % 0.93 % 1.00 % Adjusted ROA

p/o 1.07 1.15 1.12











PPNR ROA









PPNR (non-GAAP)

l $ 10,254 $ 471 $ 689 Annualized PPNR

q = l annualized 41,586 1,868 2,796 Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)

m 482 502 357 Annualized PPNR

r = m annualized 1,954 1,992 1,452 PPNR ROA

q/o 35.80 % 1.70 % 2.54 % Adjusted PPNR ROA

r/o 1.69 1.81 1.31











ROE and ROTCE









Annualized net income available to common shareholders

s = b annualized $ 38,543 $ 964 $ 1,071 Annualized adjusted net income available to common shareholders

t = e annualized $ 1,185 $ 1,214 $ 1,214 Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)



$ 11,369 $ 9,621 $ 10,423 Less: average preferred stock



881 881 863 Average common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

u $ 10,488 $ 8,740 $ 9,560 Less: average goodwill



346 346 346 Less: average other intangible assets



175 143 182 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

v $ 9,967 $ 8,251 $ 9,032 ROE

s/u 367.47 % 11.05 % 11.18 % Adjusted ROE

t/u 11.30 13.89 12.67 ROTCE

s/v 386.69 11.70 11.83 Adjusted ROTCE

t/v 11.89 14.71 13.41











Tangible common equity to tangible assets









Stockholders' equity (GAAP)

w $ 19,216 $ 9,662 $ 10,570 Less: preferred stock



881 881 881 Common equity (non-GAAP)

x $ 18,335 $ 8,781 $ 9,689 Less: goodwill



346 346 346 Less: other intangible assets



364 140 156 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

y $ 17,625 $ 8,295 $ 9,187 Total assets (GAAP)

z 214,658 109,298 108,597 Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

aa 213,948 108,812 108,095 Total equity to total assets

w/z 8.95 % 8.84 % 9.73 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

y/aa 8.24 7.62 8.50











Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.











Dollars in millions, except share and per share data











Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22











Book value and tangible book value per common share









Common shares outstanding at period end

bb 14,519,993 14,506,200 16,001,508 Book value per share

x/bb $ 1,262.76 $ 605.36 $ 605.48 Tangible book value per share

y/bb 1,213.82 571.89 574.09











Efficiency ratio









Net interest income

cc $ 850 $ 802 $ 649 Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

j / (h + cc) 7.70 % 61.74 % 53.95 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

k / (i + cc) 58.39 54.08 61.57











Rental income on operating lease equipment









Rental income on operating lease equipment



$ 233 $ 224 $ 208 Less:









Depreciation on operating lease equipment



89 88 81 Maintenance and other operating lease expenses



56 47 43 Adjusted rental income on operating lease equipment



$ 88 $ 89 $ 84























Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.

