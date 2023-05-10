SANS Institute Introduces Volume 3 of the ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual, Featuring Actionable Guidance to Protect Against Evolving Threats

Launches in May with a Webcast Led by Author Dean Parsons

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and education, has announced the latest SANS ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual Volume 3, a continuation from Volumes 1 and 2, providing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) cybersecurity professionals and ICS risk managers with more advanced insights into industrial control system specific incident response, risk-based ICS vulnerability management, ICS defender skillsets, team management, and ICS security tools and protocols to defend these systems.

The first two volumes, released in 2022 and 2023, offered a comprehensive overview of ICS security, and the third volume provides more detailed, actionable guidance in the areas of active incident response, environment and safety concerns, vulnerability management and patching, threat detection, system design, network architecture, and effective risk management. Volume 3 also shares the security skillset recipe for the best ICS security team defenders.

"The SANS ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual series is an essential tool for all Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security professionals," said ICS expert, field manual author, and Certified SANS Instructor, Dean Parsons, "and it should find a home on the desk of every control system operator, critical infrastructure cyber defender, and ICS/OT risk manager, in all industrial control system sectors globally. Security professionals must up defenses and staff skillsets to meet the evolving threats, so the ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual should be a necessity in the ICS Incident Response jump bag."

SANS will be hosting a webcast featuring Parsons to discuss the new edition of the manual on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM EDT. Attendees will learn about the latest manual edition and gain insights on how to best protect ICS systems.

To join the webcast, please register here: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/discover-ics-cybersecurity-field-manual-vol-3/

Continue to enrich your ICS Security career by downloading the new ICS Cybersecurity Field Manual Vol. 3 as well as ICS Cybersecurity Field Manuals Vol. 1 and 2 here: https://www.sans.org/mlp/ics-resources/

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system-the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org

