Mesmerizing Cirque Éloize Performances to Headline Entertainment Aboard New Sun Princess Cruise Ship

Princess Collaborating with Renowned Entertainment Group to Create Three Uplifting, Playful and Colorful Performances in Ship's Transformational Entertainment Venue - The Dome

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The incredible artistry of one of the biggest names in entertainment – the renowned Cirque Éloize - will be on full display aboard the newest ship from Princess Cruises when Sun Princess debuts early next year.

The iconic Love Boat and Cirque Éloize today announced a creative collaboration that will bring three spectacular, original contemporary circus performances to the cruise line's newest and largest ship.

The immersive, mesmerizing performances are being specially created for The Dome, a new top-deck, multi-level entertainment venue debuting for the first time onboard Sun Princess. The stunning venue combined with the magnificent performances will deliver emotion, color, and music to create world-class and unforgettable entertainment.

The Dome embraces amazing natural sky views both day and night, and utilizes state-of-the-art lighting effects and a hidden stage with state-of-the-art technical capabilities to deliver the perfect setting for three shows that will feature eight brilliant acrobatic and aerial performers.

A driving force in Montreal's cultural scene for 30 years and seen by more than 5 million spectators, Cirque Éloize creates, produces, and stages content that enchants audiences worldwide. Cirque Éloize weds the circus arts with music, dance, technology and theater to enthrall audiences seeking meaningful entertainment.

"The Dome is a transformational space that creates a stunning vista with sweeping views of the ocean and creates an unprecedented setting to stage avant-garde spectaculars that will absolutely fascinate our guests," said Francois Leroux, Princess Senior Vice President, Creative Design and Entertainment. "We're thrilled to bring this collaboration with Cirque Éloize to life with three original shows, created specifically for this innovative and spectacular space on our next-generation Sun Princess."

Three, spectacular 20- to 30-minute shows will rotate onboard Sun Princess in The Dome. With disciplines of aerial hoops, aerial pole, bungee, Cyr wheel, silks, mind-bending contortion and more, guests will be enthralled with:

BLUE – Poetic, Universal, Uplifting: A journey into the magical space between ocean and sky where the spirit of love leads the artists through time and space highlighting both the real and the surreal bringing them to realize that no matter how far they go, the spirit of love is always with them.

COME FLY AWAY – Playful, Musical, Interactive: This performance evokes notions of the 1950's era Rat Pack and the vibrancy of love. A whimsical retro spectacle in which the bandleader – aided and abetted by his ensemble of misfits – falls head over heels for an audience member. It's a celebration of the lost art of the chase in which all are willing participants.

ARTBEAT – Uplifting, Colorful, Positive. This upbeat show celebrates the beauty and joy of living life in full color. A kaleidoscope of characters work together in perfect harmony, each contributing their talents to create a truly beautiful masterpiece, reflective of the vibrant heartbeat of the performers and the audience alike.

Cirque Éloize performances will be complimentary and available to Sun Princess guests on a first come, first serve basis.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new culinary, entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences typical of small ships while enjoying only the best large ship amenities.

With the most balconies on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

