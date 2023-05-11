NexPoint's VineBrook Homes Trust now available for trading on LODASMarkets.com

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets announced today that VineBrook Homes Trust, which is externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors V, L.P. (together with its affiliates "NexPoint"), is now trading on LODASMarkets.com , joining more than 30 non-traded and private REIT securities currently offered on the proprietary LODAS marketplace.

"We're excited to offer VineBrook Homes Trust investors the secondary liquidity they may seek and appreciate the opportunity to partner with NexPoint, one of the leading - and most influential - managers of alternative investments," said LODAS Markets CEO Brian King. "We look forward to building upon this relationship as we offer investors of all sizes the ability to buy when they want to buy and sell when they want to sell."

Today's news follows the first-quarter launch of trading on LODAS in two important non-listed REITs whose investors may seek liquidity: Blackstone REIT (BREIT) and Starwood REIT (SREIT). LODAS currently has nearly $1 billion in buy side interest for BREIT alone and has a large stable of institutional and accredited buyers prepared to provide liquidity to securities offered on the LODAS marketplace.

The LODAS name underscores the company's pledge to offer Liquidity On Demand As a Service, providing individuals and sponsors with liquidity on their terms. As the first fully-automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of alternative and real estate investments, LODAS operates like an exchange where assets like non-traded REITs, business development corporations (BDCs) and private real estate investments trade similar to corporate stocks.

LODAS was founded as Realto, Inc., in 2021 and offers trading in more than 30 non-traded and private REIT securities with its digital system executing trades quickly and settling in as few as five days, much faster than the multi-week process that's long been industry standard. To date, LODAS has empowered a vast community of more than 1200 individuals and professionals to transact seamlessly across 46 diverse REITs and BDCs, ranging in value from $500 million to $71 billion, offering needed liquidity to investors that otherwise could not access liquidity in their investments.

LODAS is committed to helping investors find liquidity – on their terms. Trading is offered through our subsidiary, LODAS Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Their SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates similar to a traditional public stock exchange. We also integrate our technology with the client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee that a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. To open an account with LODAS, go to lodasmarkets.com to complete our 5-minute process to open an account and post interest in selling shares.

NexPoint manages $17 billion of alternative real estate investments and the firm is comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, and other strategies and vehicles. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information, visit nexpoint.com .

VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc. ("VineBrook Homes") is an externally advised real estate investment trust. VineBrook Homes is focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating single-family rental properties primarily located in the midwestern, heartland and southern United States markets. According to VineBrook's most recent filing on Form 10-K, it owns single family assets with a gross asset value of $3.9 billion and a net asset value of $1.9 billion and owns almost 25,000 single family homes focused on the affordable sector. For more information, visit www.investors.VineBrookHomes.com . Additionally, their public filings may be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission's public database, EDGAR, at EDGAR Search Results (sec.gov)

