Online book retailer Booksio has unveiled a new digital and audio reading experience that makes it easier and more convenient for readers to access their favorite titles.

FRESNO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Improve the world with Booksio, an online book retailer pledging 10% of every book, audiobook, and magazine sale to customer-selected charities.

No App Required: Booksio Makes Books Even More Accessible

Booksio, the socially responsible online bookstore that donates 10% of its profits to charity, has unveiled a new digital and audio reading experience that is sure to change the game. This innovative feature is transforming the world of digital and audio books, making it easier and more convenient for readers to access their favorite titles.

At Booksio.com, reading digital books and listening to audiobooks has never been more accessible and seamless. Now, users can easily access their library and indulge in their favorite books directly in their web browser, without any need to download additional software. The experience is streamlined, intuitive, and users can navigate through their books with ease, making for a pleasurable and immersive reading and listening experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce this additional feature to our new and existing users, who can now access their previously purchased books through the 'My Library' tab," says Brian Knowles, COO of Booksio. "We wanted to create a seamless experience that is accessible to everyone, enabling our readers to enjoy their favorite books anywhere, anytime."

Apart from providing a no-app-required reading and listening experience, Booksio is committed to giving back to the community. The company donates 10% of all sales to a range of charities that focus on a variety of worthy causes in order to make a positive impact on society.

"At Booksio, we believe that books have the power to change lives, and we are committed to addressing critical issues and supporting communities in need," added Knowles. "Our readers can rest assured that their purchases are not only providing them with great literature but also contributing to important causes."

Booksio's no-app-required reading and audio experience is now available to all users, offering them a chance to explore the company's vast collection of books. With its commitment to accessibility and charity, Booksio is making waves in the online bookstore industry, setting new standards for the future of digital and audio books.

