ROKT LAUNCHES PAYMENTS MARKETPLACE TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES AND PROFIT AT CHECKOUT FOR ECOMMERCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANIES

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced the launch of its latest offering, Rokt Payments Marketplace, which enables ecommerce businesses to unlock a new revenue stream on their payment page by presenting shoppers with relevant credit card and payment-related offers in a customizable and native placement. As an extension of Rokt's Ecommerce product, the technology creates an opportunity for payment providers at a critical moment in the checkout process, when consumers are highly engaged and about to purchase.

"Payments Marketplace turns what has long been a major cost center for ecommerce businesses—the payments page—into a profit center," said Bill Barton, Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Rokt. "Our latest offering maximizes the revenue opportunity in the payments space by converting static, fixed real estate into a flexible experience that's tailored to each individual based on the card offer or message they're most likely to respond to."

Marcus Theatres, Teleflora, OpenSky and Dot & Bo are among the first of many ecommerce businesses leveraging first-party data alongside Rokt's advanced machine learning to tailor the experience for each of their customers with highly relevant offers directly on their own payments pages. Wells Fargo is among the many payments companies currently running offers through Rokt's Payments Marketplace.

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a second year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022.

