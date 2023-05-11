SmallRig Announces a Custom Cage Kit for the Canon PowerShot V10

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding the ever-expanding vloggers' needs, SmallRig and Canon have announced their first-ever strategic partnership, releasing the Cage kit for Canon PowerShot V10 simultaneously. The Cage Kit includes a Cage, Furry Windshield, two Cold Shoe Adapters, a Silicone Lens Cap, and a Storage Bag, to unleash the maximized potential of Canon PowerShot V10.

Whether on your own, capturing the moment with friends, or connecting with the world through vlogs, the SmallRig cage offers multiple attachment options to enhance the performance of the Canon PowerShot V10.

The form-fitting, high-strength metal cage has built-in silicone pads for a secure fit and added protection. And the slide-in design with a quick locking system makes it fast and easy to attach. Simply push down the top panel to lock the cage – no tools are needed! The cage allows full access to all controls and connections, and built-in camera stand.

Designed to Make a Difference

Thanks to the cage's many connection points, you can add accessories that help get the most from the Canon PowerShot V10. The built-in 1/4"-20 threaded hole and two Cold Shoe Adapters let you attach a desktop tripod, selfie stick, video light, microphone, etc.

Control Wind Noise

The Furry Windshield's specially selected eco-friendly composite fiber materials reduce wind noise by about 20dB for improved, clear sound recordings. The magnetic base fits directly onto the camera housing and allows quick attachment and removal.

Control Lighting

By adding a video light you can keep shooting under a wide range of situations. The Cold Shoe Adapter easily accommodates a compact video light above the camera.

The cage kit compliments the compact, feature-rich camera by offering protection and making it easy to add accessories, providing creators with multi-scene shooting solutions as always.

Price & Availability

Furry Windshield for Canon PowerShot V10 (ID: 4177) (RRP Price: $13.9 US)

Cage Kit for Canon PowerShot V10 (ID: 4235) (RRP Price: $43.9 US)

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creation with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

