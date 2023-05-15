Introducing Children Who Dance in the Rain: A Groundbreaking Children's Book that Champions Gratitude, Empathy, and an Understanding of Privilege

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreword Publicity and Compassion Project Press announce the release of Children Who Dance in the Rain written by Susan Justice and illustrated by Lena Bardy.

Meet the children who learned to dance in the rain.

Sophie gets bored quickly and won't eat her food without looking at her tablet. She's thrilled to hear of her family's upcoming trip to a magical place called India, a land she's only heard of in stories. Once there, she quickly realizes that the underprivileged children living in the mud colony possess a joy and contentment she can't explain. Sophie sets out on a journey of discovery, but what she finds may change her world forever. This tale about the true meaning of happiness and the power of gratitude is based on true events.

Justice, a dedicated attorney and legal children's advocate who co-founded South Asians Against Childhood Abuse, releases her inaugural children's book, Children Who Dance in the Rain. The first of its kind, this captivating 32-page picture book aspires to gently enlighten young readers about the complex realities that pervade our world, fostering gratitude for the resources and opportunities they are fortunate to have at their disposal.

Children Who Dance in the Rain, even before its official debut, has been awarded with the prestigious title of the 2023 Human Relations Children's Book of the Year. It has been met with glowing reviews and has won several other awards. These include the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, Family Choice Award, Literary Titan Gold Award, Mom's Choice Gold Award, and the Golden Wizard Book Prize.

True to one of its core themes about giving back, 100% percent of net proceeds from every fourth copy of Justice's book will go to charities such as Save The Children, GiveWell and Bright Sparks School in Mohali, India, who are dedicated to providing educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Readers who obtain one of the first 5,000 copies of the book directly from the publisher's website will receive a free NFT.

Children Who Dance in the Rain (978-1-7386778-3-2) is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Target.

Connect with Justice at www.compassion.press or contact hello@compassion.press. To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information regarding Children Who Dance in the Rain.

