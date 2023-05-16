Advyzon and TradePMR Launch Expanded Integration to Enhance Connectivity Between the Top-Rated RIA Platforms (1,2)

The integration offers advisors single sign-on capabilities, data feed connectivity, as well as a FIX trading connection.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for registered investment advisers (RIAs), announced today an expanded technology integration with Advyzon, an all-in-one, cloud-based financial advisor technology platform. The integration is intended to streamline workflows for registered investment advisers (RIAs) working with TradePMR and Advyzon.

This new integration provides RIAs working with TradePMR with single sign-on capabilities, data feed connectivity, as well as a FIX trading connection with the Advyzon platform. The two providers plan to further expand the integration in summer 2023 to include the ability to seamlessly transfer statements and tax documents between the platforms.

"To succeed in this hyper-competitive, technology-forward industry, RIAs need options," said Scott Victoria, Chief Operating Officer, TradePMR. "With each new integration, we look to provide RIAs with greater flexibility in how they build their tech stack, so they can ultimately service their clients the way they want. By connecting TradePMR's top-rated custodial platform Fusion1 with Advyzon's top-rated all-in-one software solution2, we believe we're providing advisors with another valuable technology option to explore for their businesses."

Advyzon offers RIAs a broad slate of capabilities including customizable performance reporting, flexible billing, client relationship management (CRM), rebalancing & trading, a customizable client portal, a mobile app, secure and 17a-4 compliant document storage, and more. With this new integration, advisors working with TradePMR can more seamlessly leverage these capabilities without needing to manually port over data or conduct daily reconciliations.

"We're excited to launch this new integration with TradePMR – we feel that this streamlined connectivity can bring some immediate operational efficiencies to RIAs," said John Mackowiak, Chief Revenue Officer at Advyzon. "As TradePMR's Fusion platform continues to evolve, we believe that our offerings can work together to help promote RIA growth. Advisors need to work faster than ever before, and the speed of our offerings can be a key to supporting that work."

Advyzon and TradePMR are hosting a webinar on the new integration on Wednesday, May 24th at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT. Click here to register: https://engage.advyzon.com/advyzon-tradepmr-integration.

To learn more about TradePMR's Fusion platform, contact sales@tradepmr.com.

To learn more about Advyzon's offering, contact sales@advyzon.com.

To learn more about the Advyzon/TradePMR integration, current TradePMR Fusion users can visit the Insight Advisor Portal.

About Advyzon

Advyzon provides comprehensive, intuitive, cloud-based wealth management technology and investment management services for independent financial advisors and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Advyzon tech platform combines portfolio management, customizable performance reporting, trading and rebalancing, client web portals, client relationship management (CRM), client billing, and document storage, along with investment management services and a model marketplace offered by Advyzon Investment Management, LLC. A team of entrepreneurs led by CEO Hailin Li, Ph.D., CFA®, Advyzon strives to innovate in strategic and useful ways. Financial advisors inspire Advyzon's innovation and integrations. Their exceptional technology and unmatched service exist to improve the advisor experience – whether it's via portfolio and firm management or client relationships and growth. To learn more about Advyzon, visit www.Advyzon.com. To learn more about Advyzon Investment Management, visit www.AdvyzonIM.com.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Securities are offered through Trade-PMR, Inc.

Trade-PMR, Inc. and Advyzon are separate and unaffiliated companies. Trade-PMR, Inc., does not provide investment advice or securities recommendations.

1 T3/Inside Information Survey, Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, May 2022, sponsored by AssetBook, Holistiplan, Advyzon, Addepar, and Fidelity Investments.

2 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, March 2023, sponsored by SEI, Advyzon, FP Alpha, and Orion.

