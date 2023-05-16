ArcLight's Sequitur Platform to Acquire Operating California Wind Farm

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight") announced today its portfolio company, Sequitur Renewables, LLC ("Sequitur"), has acquired an operating windfarm in the Altamont Pass region of California.

Sequitur was established by ArcLight in 2022 with the acquisition of operating wind farms in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Sequitur is focused on acquiring mature operational wind farms and executing value-add operational, commercial and financial strategies.

"Sequitur is pleased to close another acquisition of an operating wind farm. We continue to evaluate additional opportunities across the country to scale the platform while maintaining our focus on safety and profitability," said Matt McCabe, Chief Executive Officer of Sequitur.

"ArcLight is excited to add to the Sequitur platform and assist in its mission of bringing more carbon-free power to markets from existing wind resources," said Carter Ward, Partner at ArcLight.

Milbank served as legal counsel on the transaction to ArcLight.

About ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,800-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

