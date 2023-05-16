THE FEMALE QUOTIENT NAMES UNDERSTOOD.ORG AS FIRST OFFICIAL ACCESSIBILITY PARTNER FOR THE EQUALITY LOUNGE® @ CANNES LIONS

CANNES, FRANCE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Female Quotient (The FQ), an equality services organization working with companies and conscious leaders to curate experiences, thought leadership and media designed to achieve gender equality in the workplace and beyond, today announced that Understood.org will serve as the first official accessibility partner at The Equality Lounge® @ Cannes Lions. This announcement marks a first-of-its-kind partnership for The Female Quotient to drive awareness of neurodiversity and further curate a space that is inclusive to all.

"The FQ's signature Equality Lounge® was designed by women for everyone," said Shelley Zalis, Founder & CEO of The Female Quotient. "We are intentional about being inclusive, which is why we have no badge or membership fees required. Through partnerships with influential organizations like Understood.org, we are pushing boundaries and seizing every opportunity to innovate new ways forward and accelerate the path to equality for all."

"As the first accessibility partner at The FQ Equality Lounge® @ Cannes Lions, we're collectively breaking down barriers for those who have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD or dyslexia," said Nathan Friedman, Co-President & Chief Marketing Officer of Understood.org. "Twenty percent of our population has a learning and thinking difference and women with ADHD are 33% less likely to be diagnosed than men making this partnership even more critical."

As part of the partnership, Understood.org will be outfitting The Equality Lounge® @ Cannes Lions with several elements that improve accessibility for neurodivergent festival attendees. The Female Quotient will be using a typeface Understood.org commissioned that can help those with dyslexia to differentiate similar-looking letters. In addition, the space will include networking prompts that can help neurodivergent individuals initiate conversations and social interaction.

Friedman will also lead a panel conversation of senior business leaders to discuss "Neurodiversity is Diversity: An Opportunity for Brands Today" on Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m. CEST. The panel will debate how brands can be more inclusive of individuals with learning and thinking differences, specifically when building teams, developing marketing plans, and forging partnerships to serve as a catalyst for intentional transformation.

The Equality Lounge® @ Cannes Lions is taking place at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from June 19-22 at the Hôtel Martinez located at 73 Bd de la Croisette in Cannes, France. The Female Quotient is an official Integrated Content Partner of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

About Understood.org

Understood.org is the resource that helps the 70 million people in the United States with learning and thinking differences anticipate the challenges, barriers, or opportunities in life and confidently reach their potential. Our mission is to shape a world for difference so that people who learn and think differently can thrive. We want to build a more equitable world where neurodiversity is championed and celebrated, and everyone can be uniquely understood. Understood.org is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate, or to partner, visit u.org/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

About The Female Quotient

The Female Quotient (The FQ) is a woman-owned business working with companies and conscious leaders to curate experiences, thought leadership and solutions designed to achieve gender equality in the workplace and beyond. The FQ's end-to-end equality platform includes co-branded research, content campaigns, ESG counsel and partnership opportunities at its signature Equality Lounges®. Visibility is further driven through The FQ's robust social, media, and editorial channels reaching millions of working women with top engagement and influencer rankings. The FQ approach is intersectional, inspirational, and inclusive, working with leaders and rising stars in every industry and around the world. For more information to close the gender gap, visit The Female Quotient on LinkedIn and @femalequotient on Instagram.

